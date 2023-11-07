ThinkParQ GmbH and System Fabric Works Announce New Joint Venture Company, ThinkinQ, and Appoint Kevin Moran as CEO

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / ThinkParQ, the company behind the leading parallel file system BeeGFS, announces today the launch of ThinkinQ, a new joint venture company between ThinkParQ and System Fabric Works.





ThinkinQ's primary objective to increase the presence of BeeGFS across North America through offering localized USA based sales and technical support services directly to their network of partners and end users.

The company will be led by CEO Kevin Moran, who has many years of experience with delivering high performance solutions in HPC, AI, Federal Government and Oil and Gas throughout the USA.

"I am thrilled to be driving ThinkinQ in the USA and working even more closely with the community through North America," said Kevin Moran, CEO, ThinkinQ. "ThinkinQ will be in a position to further enable more success with our partner network and offer even more localized consulting and support services around BeeGFS to our customers and partners."

As one of the leading parallel files systems on the market, ThinkParQ has experienced a tremendous uptake of BeeGFS around the globe especially in the USA. With ThinkinQ, both customers and partners will further benefit from more localized support, consulting, and installation services along with a targeted go to market plan.

"System Fabric Works is no stranger to the ThinkParQ team, having been a platinum partner for the past 5 years," said Frank Herold, CEO ThinkParQ. "The USA market has been one of our fastest growing markets, and now having a localized based setup led by Kevin, will enable us to better respond to customer demands in the USA for supporting and delivering BeeGFS."

About ThinkinQ

ThinkinQ is a joint venture between ThinkParQ GmbH and System Fabric Works, Inc. with the primary objective to increase the presence of BeeGFS across North America through offering localized USA based sales and support services directly to our network of partners. To learn more about ThinkinQ, please visit www.thinkinq.io

About ThinkParQ GmbH

ThinkParQ GmbH strives to create and develop the fastest, most flexible, and most stable solutions for every performance-oriented environment. Established in 2014 as a spinoff from the Fraunhofer Center for High-Performance Computing, ThinkParQ drives the research and development of BeeGFS, and works closely with system integrators to create turn-key solutions. Visit http://www.thinkparq.com for further information.

About System Fabric Works

System Fabric Works, established in 2002, was founded on the mission to assist organizations and vendors in the implementation and development of HPC technologies based on InfiniBand and RDMA. System Fabric Works possess deep expertise in the whole spectrum of HPC infrastructure with a prime focus on the design, architecture and support of parallel filesystems in those environments. Visit http://www.systemfabricworks.com for further information.

