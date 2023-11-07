EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Bond

Iute Group reports unaudited 9M 2023 results on 15 November 2023 - Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 16 November 2023



07.11.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Iute Group reports unaudited 9M 2023 results on 15 November 2023

Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 16 November 2023



Tallinn, Estonia, 07 November 2023. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 16 November 2023, 10.00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 9M 2023 results on 15 November 2023.



Earnings Call:

CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.



Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:

Iute Group - Earnings Call 9M 2023 .



The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.



Contact:

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group:

Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.

http://www.iutecredit.com/

07.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

