Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Notices of Allowance for Additional Patents

CEI Continues to Enhance & Strengthen IP Portfolio

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Viking Protection Systems, LLC ("Viking Protection") received Notices of Allowance from the United States Patent & Trademark Office ("USPTO") regarding:

utility patent application No. 18227670 titled " Electric Transmission Line Ground Fault Prevention Methods Using Multi-Parameter High Sensitivity Monitoring "; and

"; and patent application No. 17/821,651 titled "Electric Transmission Line Ground Fault Prevention Systems Using Dual Parameter Monitoring With High Sensitivity Rela Devices in Parallel With Low Sensitivity Relay Devices".

A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO makes the determination that a patent should be granted from an application, and patents from the recently allowed applications are expected to be issued in the coming weeks. These pending patents are in addition to patents or pending patents previously announced by the Company.

The prospective patents relate to Viking Protection's proprietary transmission line ground fault prevention systems and methods, which are designed to detect a break in a transmission line, or coupling failure, and to immediately de-energize the line, thus preventing an energized high voltage transmission line from contacting ground or a grounded structure. The technology is designed to be an integral component within a much-needed, worldwide grid hardening and stability initiative by electric utilities to improve resiliency and reliability of existing infrastructure. Viking Protection's software-based solution can be deployed within a utility's existing protective relay infrastructure, allowing the utility to protect its grid with greater confidence and reliability.

Viking Protection is a majority-owned subsidiary of Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Camber.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through Viking, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patented and patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact Information:

Investors and Media:

Tel. 281.404.4387

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800487/camber-energy-announces-notices-of-allowance-for-additional-patents