SunDrive Solar, a Sydney-based startup working to replace the silver in solar cells with copper, has obtained AUD 11 million ($7 million) from Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to expand its metallized cell production to a commercial scale of more than 100 MW per annum.From pv magazine Australia In September 2021, SunDrive said it had achieved a record-breaking power conversion efficiency of 25.54% for a silver-free heterojunction (HJT) solar cell. The breakthrough attracted financial support from some of Australia's most prominent renewable investors. Last week, ARENA announced a further ...

