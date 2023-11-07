Portuguese police today raided the residence the country's Prime Minister, António Costa, as part of a corruption probe involving lithium and hydrogen. Ministers of Climate Action and Infrastructure, Duarte Cordeiro and João Pedro Matos Fernández, have also been declared formal suspects.From pv magazine Spain Portuguese police today raided the official residence of Prime Minister António Costa as part of a corruption investigation involving renewable energy. Police also searched the homes of the Minister of Climate Action, Duarte Cordeiro, and Minister of Infrastructure, João Pedro Matos Fernándey. ...

