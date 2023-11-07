Eager to achieve growth within the North American market, BLANCO has become Plumbing Manufacturers International's newest manufacturing member.

For more than 95 years, BLANCO's passionate kitchen experts have perfected the water place with German engineering. Their solution-oriented approach to design offers customers the BLANCO UNIT, the seamless, fully customizable combination of kitchensink, faucet, accessories and organization systems. Founded in Oberderdingen, Germany, in 1925, the company has marketed its granite composite and stainless steel sinks, faucets and other products in the United States for the past 35 years and in Canada for 33 years, with facilities in Lumberton, New Jersey, and Toronto. The company has additional presences in more than 100 countries around the world.

BLANCO's main contact with PMI will be Lars Christensen, vice president, strategic portfolio development market intelligence for BLANCO North America, who first engaged with PMI in 2002. Starting with BLANCO in April, he said he has retained his PMI engagement as he held positions among various PMI member companies over the years. Christensen said being a part of PMI helps him build relationships with PMI's allied members that are product certifiers.

"We are delighted to welcome BLANCO North America to PMI and look forward to having their active involvement and global perspective in the critical issues and challenges facing our industry," said PMI CEO and Executive Director Kerry Stackpole.

Christensen added that he values the legislative and regulatory insights he gains through the work of Jerry Desmond, PMI's governmental affairs consultant in California, and Stephanie Salmon, PMI's government affairs consultant in Washington. D.C. "It's very important to know about the legislation and regulatory actions being proposed and considered. PMI has its finger on the pulse, having all the information we need," Christensen stated.

Responsible for all product development for BLANCO North America, Christensen will be helping the company "spread its wings a bit over the next couple years," he explained. "Instead of being only a sink company, we want to serve as a kitchen solution for residential homes with the BLANCO UNIT. We want to be involved in all components of the kitchen water hub. We want to be what's in the sink, what's around the sink, what's on top of the sink, what's under the sink. Our goal is to develop all of these areas."

About Plumbing Manufacturers International

Plumbing Manufacturers International is the trade association of plumbing product manufacturers that produce more than 90% of the United States' plumbing products, represent more than 150 iconic brands, and develop safe, reliable and innovative water-efficient plumbing technologies. PMI members contribute more than 464,000 jobs and $85.5 billion in economic impact to America's economy.

With a vision of safe, responsible plumbing always, PMI advocates for plumbing product performance contributing to water efficiency and savings, sustainability, public health and safety, and customer satisfaction through its Rethink Water initiative and other programs. PMI members manufacture water-efficient toilets, urinals, faucets, showerheads and other products at more than 70 locations across the country and market them online and in more than 24,000 home improvement stores, hardware stores and showrooms in all 50 states. For more information on PMI, contact the organization at 1750 Tysons Blvd., Ste. 1500, McLean, Va., 22102; tel.: 847-481-5500; fax: 847-481-5501. safeplumbing.org.

About BLANCO

With BLANCO, kitchen chores are transformed to be sources of joyful moments. BLANCO is the premium brand for the well-thought-out kitchen water hub in residential homes. At its core, the BLANCO UNIT is based on three founding pillars: "Drink, Prep, Clean" and is characterized by a wide array of seamless combinations of sinks, high-end faucets, water optimization solutions, complementary accessories and organization systems. This range of product and the design, color and material options make it easy for every kitchen lover to find their perfectly customized UNIT at BLANCO

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now an internationally recognized premium brand for the kitchen water hub. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and APAC, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in about 100 countries all over the world and offers its customers a portfolio that is perfectly tailored to customer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in southwest Germany and Canada.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of BLANC FISCHER Family Holding. BLANCO America and BLANCO Canada have proudly served the North American market for over 30 years. BLANCO.com

