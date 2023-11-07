Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services today announces that CleverLive wins Digital Signage Technology of the Year at this year's AV Awards.

On Friday, November 3rd, the Clevertouch team marked a significant victory at the 25th AV Awards in London. This win is important for the Clevertouch by Boxlight team. It follows several other wins for CleverLive this year. The AV Awards is a highly respected industry recognition, judged by experts from end-user organizations, consultants, and industry leaders. This victory solidifies our position as a leading player in the digital signage market.

The CleverLive platform enables the creation, deployment, and management of content across one or multiple Clevertouch and Mimio displays worldwide. Users can make changes in real time or schedule into the organization's calendar. CleverLive also allows users to send emergency alerts at the touch of a button, enhancing safety protocols already in place.

The team, including David Oades, Helen Kenniff, Alan King, Shaun Marklew, and Rob Xenos, has 20 years of experience in developing Clevertouch's user-focused CleverLive signage platform. They have been instrumental in introducing unique features that distinguish CleverLive from its competitors. Under the leadership of Ross Pedgrift, the digital signage sales team has experienced significant growth over the past year, and we are optimistic that this trend will continue into 2024.

"This win at the 25th AV Awards is a testament to our commitment to excellence and we are honored to have been recognized in this way. Along with our recent successes, this win solidifies our leading position in the digital signage market. We look forward to unveiling a series of exciting updates that will further enhance how users can utilize CleverLive," states Adam Kingshott, Group Marketing Director Clevertouch.

To see the complete list of winners, click here: The AV Awards Winners 2023.

To explore our award-winning solutions, including CleverLive, go to www.boxlight.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands MimioClevertouch Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com, https://www.clevertouch.com, and https://www.gofrontrow.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107799907/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Sunshine Nance

+1 360-464-2119 x254

sunshine.nance@boxlight.com



Investor Relations

+1 360-464-4478

investor.relations@boxlight.com