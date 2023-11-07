Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.11.2023

PR Newswire
07.11.2023 | 15:24
Valtrix Systems: Valtrix to Exhibit STING-Advanced at RISC-V Summit 2023

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtrix Systems, an industry-leading provider of RISC-V design verification solutions, is excited to announce the launch of two product variants: STING-Advanced and STING-Basic, to address the growing verification and system validation needs of RISC-V ecosystem. These will be showcased during the RISC-V Summit 2023 in booth G7 at the expo floor of Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, USA, from 7th-8th November 2023.

Valtrix_Company_Logo

"We are thrilled to unveil STING-Advanced and STING-Basic at the RISC-V Summit 2023. STING-Advanced is a specialized variant based on the popular STING design verification tool to address the evolving requirements of RISC-V system validation on emulation, FPGA and silicon device-under-test environments," said Shubhodeep Roy Choudhury, CEO of Valtrix Technologies. "These products represent a significant leap forward in RISC-V verification capabilities. We have been witnessing an increase in the usage of STING on faster targets which required longer and more complex workloads to be enabled. The multi-test and on-target test generation capabilities of STING-Advanced is going to help us achieve it. STING-Basic on the other hand is a constrained version for fixed RISC-V configurations and more well suited for smaller organizations and startups."

In addition to the product showcase, Jevin Saju John, Senior Engineer from Valtrix, will be presenting a tool demo on "A Robust Approach for Complex RISC-V CPU and SoC Validation" on November 7 at 3:50PM

Attendees interested in learning more about the STING product variants and their support for RISC-V implementations can set up a meeting by writing to contact@valtrix.in or meet up with the engineering team directly at the RISC-V Summit.

About Valtrix

Valtrix Technologies is an EDA company delivering products and solutions for design verification of CPU, IP and SoC implementations. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, the team comprises experienced professionals from the semiconductor industry with a common goal to enable verification of complex systems at reduced cost and effort. For more information on Valtrix and its design verification products, please visit http://www.valtrix.in.

Connect with Valtrix at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/valtrix-systems

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2191126/Valtrix_Company_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valtrix-to-exhibit-sting-advanced-at-risc-v-summit-2023-301980156.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
