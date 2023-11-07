NTPC, an Indian state-run power producer, recently tendered 3 GW of renewable storage and an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) package for 630 MW of solar projects.From pv magazine India NTPC has launched a tender to select developers for 3 GW of firm, dispatchable power from renewable energy projects anywhere in India. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis. NTPC has set the bid submission deadline for Dec. 12. NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) has also called for bids to develop a 630 MW grid-connected solar PV project in the Barethi district of Madhya ...

