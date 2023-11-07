Infinite Group, Inc.: Nodeware by IGI CyberLabs Achieves Certified PSA Integration through ConnectWise Invent Program

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCPK:IMCI) - Nodeware, the AI-driven continuous vulnerability management solution by IGI CyberLabs, is excited to share that its integration into the ConnectWise ecosystem has successfully earned certification through the Invent Program. This integration enables MSPs to efficiently manage Nodeware alerts in the ConnectWise PSA platform, offering a seamless experience.

"This is yet another big step in the evolution of Nodeware and our ability to bring MSPs further seamless integration into the ConnectWise platform. We are beyond excited to embark on this journey and are honored to be part of the Invent program," said Andrew Hoyen, President of Nodeware and IGI. "If you are attending IT Nation Connect this week in Orlando, make sure to come check out Nodeware!"

Nodeware plays a vital role in helping MSPs identify and promptly address vulnerabilities in their clients' networks through its continuous, lightweight vulnerability scanning capability. ConnectWise MSPs who incorporate Nodeware into their security stack can leverage this integration to streamline their vulnerability management process by centralizing alert management, leading to enhanced operational efficiency and improved handling and response to security alerts. Nodeware's integration into the ConnectWise ecosystem underscores its ongoing commitment to supporting MSPs. To learn more, please visit the Nodeware listing on the ConnectWise marketplace.

The Nodeware team will be exhibiting at IT Nation Connect (Booth #400) this week in Orlando, FL and will be participating in the ConnectWise PitchIT finals on Wednesday, November 8th at 3:00 PM ET.

About Nodeware

Nodeware is an AI driven, in-demand continuous vulnerability management solution that helps businesses reduce their cyber risk-all with breakthrough simplicity and affordability. Tailored for MSPs, Nodeware features a multitenant dashboard, streamlined deployment (under 30 minutes), and the ability to scan both internal and external IPs. It provides a comprehensive asset inventory and deep scan information with actionable remediation guidance for identified vulnerabilities. Nodeware is available globally and is supported and developed by US-based support and development teams. Learn more at nodeware.com.

About ConnectWise®

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform-Asio-which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, with a remote workforce spanning the United States, Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCPK:IMCI) delivers technology and people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI CyberLabs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IGI, is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com.

