InspectIR Systems Completes Phase I Study for Rapid Identification of Dengue and Chikungunya

InspectIR Systems, a medical technology company focused on point-of-care diagnostics, today announced the successful completion of its Phase I study evaluating the performance of the company's point-of-care breathalyzer technology.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / InspectIR Systems, a medical technology company focused on point-of-care diagnostics, today announced the successful completion of its Phase I study evaluating the performance of the company's point-of-care breathalyzer technology for identifying Dengue Fever and Chikungunya.

InspectIR Systems

The study analyzed results from three-hundred-fifty-nine (359) breath samples of patients clinically diagnosed with Dengue Fever or Chikungunya, as well as healthy control samples. Machine learning and data analysis show that the InspectIR device was able to capture changes in breath chemistry which distinguish between the disease samples and controls continue to demonstrate its potential for rapid point-of-care diagnosis. Dengue and Chikungunya are mosquito-borne viral diseases that affect millions of people each year across tropical regions.

"Together with our partners in Brazil, VITAL Medico Diagnostica and the University of Parana, we are very encouraged by these early results, which validate our technology's ability to rapidly identify these infectious diseases," said InspectIR Co-Founder and CEO Tim Wing. "With near real-time diagnosis, health providers can make informed treatment decisions during that initial patient visit rather than having to wait many hours or days for lab results. This has the potential to greatly improve patient outcomes and reduce burden on healthcare systems, especially in resource-limited areas." Augusta University Professor and InspectIR collaborator Dr. Guido Verbeck further adds, "For disease detection, often we don't have time to wait. This top-down approach to a fieldable mass spectrometer is the future."

InspectIR's proprietary technology uses substrate capture mass spectrometry (SC-MS) coupled with machine learning algorithms to analyze volatile organic compounds (VOCs) present and the molecular makeup of breath samples. Through this analysis, the device can identify spectral signatures unique to various states of health and wellness. The device produces results within minutes, requires no reagents or sample preparation, and minimal user training at the point-of-need.

InspectIR's other Co-founder and President, John Redmond, said, "Our plans to proceed with larger clinical validation studies and technology optimization ahead of regulatory submissions to both ANVISA in Brazil and the FDA here in the US are on track." InspectIR aims to provide an easy-to-use, cost-effective mass spectrometry solution to aid in the screening, diagnosis or monitoring of infectious diseases.

About InspectIR Systems

InspectIR Systems is an innovator developing portable mass spectrometry diagnostics technology for real-time field analysis. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX. For more information, visit www.inspect-ir.com

Contact Information

InspectIR Systems

Media Relations

info@inspect-ir.com

(469) 375-9545

SOURCE: InspectIR Systems, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800522/inspectir-systems-completes-phase-i-study-for-rapid-identification-of-dengue-and-chikungunya