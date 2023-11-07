Groundbreaking Partnership Unveiled: StickyTrades.com and Trade Ideas Forge Path to Trading Excellence?

StickyTrades.com is thrilled to announce an unprecedented partnership with Trade Ideas. Trade Ideas has been a marketing intelligence industry leader for over 20 years. They have a track record of pioneering cutting-edge?real-time alert scanning, event-based backtesting, advanced charting, and AI-based trading signals. StickyTrades.com boasts over 40 years of invaluable experience in the trading industry, honing its expertise through the guidance of renowned coaches like AJ Monte.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / StickyTrades.com delivers unrivaled technology matched alongside Real Education for the Real World. Trade Ideas is soon to release a brand new Investment Charting Channel in their flagship Trade Ideas Pro platform featuring AJ Monte, a well-known and highly respected member of the CMT association. AJ's depth of knowledge and demonstrated mastery has produced a success rate that has created lifelong fans spanning decades. With this release, traders will be introduced to an Options AI Bot that leverages news, data, AJ's famed charting indicators, and extreme options volume complemented by Trade-Ideas' AI Trading Assistant named Holly. This combination of resources will finally allow traders to utilize the high-level information necessary to optimize their trades and be more successful. Furthermore, at StickyTrades.com University, investors and traders will have the privilege of learning from some of the world's foremost experts in Technical Analysis delivering decision making insight directly from CMT certified coaches.

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween from Trade Ideas and StickyTrades

Given this high level of collaboration, investors and traders now have access to a literal wealth of new opportunities and tools. Speed and efficiency are at the forefront of this partnership, focusing on lightning-fast execution and real-time data with instant alerts, traders should be able to boost margins and increase profitability while minimizing risk.?Members will have Trade Ideas daily information and charting tools while being armed with the latest trading insights, strategies, and education from StickyTrades.com and StickyTrades.com University.

The trading revolution has begun!?

Go To www.StickyTrades.com for a Free 15 Day Trial and www.Trade-Ideas.com?for scanner and platform information.

About StickyTrades.com:?StickyTrades.com is both a financial education service and publishing company, bringing together the industry's finest educators and analysts across various trading and financial sectors. By harnessing the power of technology and delivering Real Education for the Real World from top industry analysts directly to you, StickyTrades.com is the platform that takes our members to the next level. Take control of your financial future today at StickyTrades.com and StickyTrades.com University. Our offerings are provided for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice.

www.stickytrades.com

https://www.youtube.com/@StickyTrades

https://twitter.com/stickytrades

About Trade-Ideas.com:?Trade Ideas is a leading provider of actionable market intelligence for institutions, advisors, and individual traders seeking to make consistently informed decisions that mitigate risk and capture alpha. As a SaaS Fintech pioneer with over 20 years of innovation, Trade Ideas employs state-of-the-art algorithms, rooted in recursive Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, to create data-driven trading strategies and generate statistically optimized performance results. Our data inputs span Big Data sets from U.S. and Canadian market feeds, a blend of technical, fundamental, and non-structured data sets such as real-time news and social media feeds. With a global footprint that includes the U.S.,?Canada,?China, and?Europe, our client base has grown to over 8,000 active users worldwide, underscoring our commitment to advancing trading technology on a global scale.

Site: https://www.trade-ideas.com

X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/TradeIdeasLLC

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TradeIdeas

Contact Information

Dan Elliot

Marketing Manager

madmarketingnow@gmail.com

303-990-5111

Marissa Goodbody

Director of Media & Public Relations, Trade Ideas LLC

info@trade-ideas.com

1 (619) 821-8198

SOURCE: StickyTrades

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800534/groundbreaking-partnership-unveiled-stickytradescom-and-trade-ideas-forge-path-to-trading-excellence