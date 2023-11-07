Medisafe Launches Digital Companion Availability in AWS Marketplace

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Medisafe, an industry-leading digital health company specializing in medication management, announced today that Medisafe's Digital Companion - a customizable and scalable digital health aid that supports patients throughout their entire medication journey with personalized interventions - is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). As a result, companies will benefit from utilizing Medisafe's flexible software for faster market launches, building partnerships, and improving data collection, all while upholding the highest level of patient privacy and security.

Medisafe's Digital Companion software - including its Just-In-Time Interventions (JITI), Maestro Optimization , Care Integration Engine , and Real World Outcomes technologies - supports patients, providers, and B2B pharma/digital health partners through enhanced medication management, patient engagement and data analytics insights. A proven solution built on 10+ years of experience, Medisafe's Digital Companion has been shown to deliver a 15-20% lift in medication persistence and $4.2-$6.2K average cost savings per patient, as well as save providers and pharma companies over 150K full-time employee hours by creating efficiencies.*

AWS customers will now have access to Medisafe's 75+ easily-integrated health trackers, 30B+ user behavior data points, 20 different products and custom reports on AWS Data Exchange . Medisafe's services in AWS Marketplace are easy to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud, following all HIPAA and GDPR compliance requirements. The Medisafe Digital Companion provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of digital health and patient engagement tools/applications within their AWS Marketplace account. The operational prowess of Medisafe in the AWS Marketplace contributes to a growing healthcare ecosystem.

"Empowering companies with cutting-edge technology to match the digital prowess of industry leaders, such as Medisafe, is critical to improving the connectivity that healthcare so critically needs. With our Digital Companion in AWS Marketplace, we'll empower companies to take that first stride toward real-time intelligence and validated data, fortifying the bonds within the healthcare ecosystem and delivering unparalleled value to patients, pharma, and payers," said Stacey Wasserman, Medisafe's Chief Business Officer.

*Medisafe Medical Claims Analysis conducted through data match by Komodo Health . Read more on our website .

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement company that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey and holistic health while providing real-time intelligence to pharma partners. By combining advanced technology - including smart, customizable, and scalable solutions for any needs - with behavior science, its Connected Health Platform supports patients, providers, and payers at-scale by supporting better engagement, health management, and outcomes. Over 11M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's platform to manage over two billion medication doses. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and is ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13845 certified.

