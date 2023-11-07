Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2023 | 16:02
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Family Entertainment Holdings: Magic of Lights Drive-Through Holiday Lights Spectacular Comes to 21 Venues Across North America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Family Entertainment Live, one of the world's leading producers of live family entertainment events, announces the return of Magic of Lights® this holiday season, a vibrant, drive-through holiday-themed lights display. Magic of Lights® will take place at 21 locations across the US and Canada, including seven new locations.

This year marks the debut of MagicVision®, a set of free, selfie-filters and playful social media animations anyone can use to create and share their own unique, animated holiday greetings with friends and family. Go to www.magicoflights.com/magicvision in advance to download, use and share the filters on social media.

"This year marks our eighth season bringing Magic of Lights to families across the continent. We are an annual family tradition in so many communities, and we are very pleased to add many new locations this year," says Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC. "Our innovative creative team has designed a drive-through holiday wonderland light experience that promises to dazzle and delight guests of all ages."

Inside the comfort of their own vehicle, guests will enjoy Magic of Lights' classic holiday displays, including Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, Festive Elves and Reindeer Road. And this year, the family favorite 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights will be complemented by even more amazing sparkling light tunnels.

Also featured is Mattel's hugely popular and iconic Barbie®, appearing as a soaring 32-foot-tall, animated Waving Christmas Barbie®. Elsewhere along the route you will encounter the playful Prehistoric Christmas, featuring life sized dinosaurs celebrating the season, and a towering display of the legendary BIGFOOT® Monster Truck. Created with over two million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive event everyone will enjoy. At many locations, guests can also stop inside the Jolly Holiday Village, which allows visitors to walk through a magical out-of-car festival area and other holiday activities.

2023 Magic of Lights Locations

CITYVENUE
Barrie, Ontario, CanadaSpring Water Provincial Park
Birmingham, ALAlabama Adventure
Brandon, MSBrandon Amphitheater
Clarkston, MIPine Knob Music Theatre
Coachella Valley, CAEmpire Polo Club
Colorado Springs, COPikes Peak International Raceway
Daytona, FLDaytona International Speedway
East Hartford, CTPratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
Edmonton, Alberta, CanadaRad Torque Raceway
El Paso, TXCamp Cohen Waterpark
Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
Jones Beach, NYJones Beach State Park
London, Ontario, CanadaLongwoods Road Conservation Area
Middleburg Heights, OHCuyahoga County Fairgrounds
Minneapolis, MNViking Lakes
Naples, FLCollier Fairgrounds
Ottawa, ON, CanadaWesley Clover Parks
Salem, OROregon State Fair & Exposition Center
Upstate, SCHollywild Animal Preserve
Wichita, KSKansas International Dragway
Woodstock, GADixie Speedway

QUICK FACTS - MAGIC OF LIGHTS

  • 2+ million lights per Magic of Lights event
  • 12.6 miles of light cord per Magic of Lights event
  • 3,750 staff hours to set up each Magic of Lights event
  • The steel displays are designed, bent, cut and welded into about 800 frames that are combined in different configurations to create each show's giant winter holiday scenes. Each frame of each scene is designed using the latest CAD technology and hand built in-house from 15 pages of design specifications each.
  • Each Magic of Lights show uses about 10 miles of steel to build the displays and 10 miles of LED lighting installed inside the displays, there are 10 different colors of LED bulbs used in the shows.
  • Scenes, such as the animated Mattel's Waving Christmas Barbie, are as high as 32 ft. tall and as long as several hundred feet.

All locations of Magic of Lights open this November. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MagicOfLights.com. Tickets for this colorful seasonal event are on sale now and tickets are priced per vehicle.

About Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC

Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC is a diversified, entertainment holding company that develops family-oriented live events including http://magicoflights.com ®, an outdoor holiday lights drive-through experience produced at venues throughout North America and http://hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com, showcasing a toys-to-life show of Mattel's legendary Hot Wheels Monster Trucks show presented across North America, Europe and elsewhere internationally. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information visit http://familyentertainmentlive.com.

© Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC 2023

Click here for approved photos

MEDIA CONTACT:
Cassie (Zebisch) Schienle, CMZPR
cassie@cmzpr.com
(213)447-2254

SOURCE: Family Entertainment Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/800193/magic-of-lightsr-drive-through-holiday-lights-spectacular-comes-to-21-venues-across-north-america

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.