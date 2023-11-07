Family Entertainment Holdings: Magic of Lights Drive-Through Holiday Lights Spectacular Comes to 21 Venues Across North America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Family Entertainment Live, one of the world's leading producers of live family entertainment events, announces the return of Magic of Lights® this holiday season, a vibrant, drive-through holiday-themed lights display. Magic of Lights® will take place at 21 locations across the US and Canada, including seven new locations.

This year marks the debut of MagicVision®, a set of free, selfie-filters and playful social media animations anyone can use to create and share their own unique, animated holiday greetings with friends and family. Go to www.magicoflights.com/magicvision in advance to download, use and share the filters on social media.

"This year marks our eighth season bringing Magic of Lights to families across the continent. We are an annual family tradition in so many communities, and we are very pleased to add many new locations this year," says Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC. "Our innovative creative team has designed a drive-through holiday wonderland light experience that promises to dazzle and delight guests of all ages."

Inside the comfort of their own vehicle, guests will enjoy Magic of Lights' classic holiday displays, including Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, Festive Elves and Reindeer Road. And this year, the family favorite 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights will be complemented by even more amazing sparkling light tunnels.

Also featured is Mattel's hugely popular and iconic Barbie®, appearing as a soaring 32-foot-tall, animated Waving Christmas Barbie®. Elsewhere along the route you will encounter the playful Prehistoric Christmas, featuring life sized dinosaurs celebrating the season, and a towering display of the legendary BIGFOOT® Monster Truck. Created with over two million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive event everyone will enjoy. At many locations, guests can also stop inside the Jolly Holiday Village, which allows visitors to walk through a magical out-of-car festival area and other holiday activities.

2023 Magic of Lights Locations

CITY VENUE Barrie, Ontario, Canada Spring Water Provincial Park Birmingham, AL Alabama Adventure Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Coachella Valley, CA Empire Polo Club Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak International Raceway Daytona, FL Daytona International Speedway East Hartford, CT Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Rad Torque Raceway El Paso, TX Camp Cohen Waterpark Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Jones Beach, NY Jones Beach State Park London, Ontario, Canada Longwoods Road Conservation Area Middleburg Heights, OH Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds Minneapolis, MN Viking Lakes Naples, FL Collier Fairgrounds Ottawa, ON, Canada Wesley Clover Parks Salem, OR Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center Upstate, SC Hollywild Animal Preserve Wichita, KS Kansas International Dragway Woodstock, GA Dixie Speedway

QUICK FACTS - MAGIC OF LIGHTS

2+ million lights per Magic of Lights event

12.6 miles of light cord per Magic of Lights event

3,750 staff hours to set up each Magic of Lights event

The steel displays are designed, bent, cut and welded into about 800 frames that are combined in different configurations to create each show's giant winter holiday scenes. Each frame of each scene is designed using the latest CAD technology and hand built in-house from 15 pages of design specifications each.

Each Magic of Lights show uses about 10 miles of steel to build the displays and 10 miles of LED lighting installed inside the displays, there are 10 different colors of LED bulbs used in the shows.

Scenes, such as the animated Mattel's Waving Christmas Barbie, are as high as 32 ft. tall and as long as several hundred feet.

All locations of Magic of Lights open this November. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MagicOfLights.com. Tickets for this colorful seasonal event are on sale now and tickets are priced per vehicle.

About Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC

Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC is a diversified, entertainment holding company that develops family-oriented live events including http://magicoflights.com ®, an outdoor holiday lights drive-through experience produced at venues throughout North America and http://hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com, showcasing a toys-to-life show of Mattel's legendary Hot Wheels Monster Trucks show presented across North America, Europe and elsewhere internationally. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information visit http://familyentertainmentlive.com.

