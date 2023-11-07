EQS-Ad-hoc: Luminis Finance Public Limited Company / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NOTICE OF NOTEHOLDER CONSENT SOLICITATION
7 November 2023
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AND ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018
For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/155, this announcement is made by the directors of LUMINIS Finance Plc.
Issue of
Series 2020-07 EUR Multi-Tranche Main Class Zero Coupon Callable OAT Bonds Repack Notes due 2066, ISIN XS2277735705
Series 2020-07 EUR Class A Drawdown Collateral Repack Notes due 2025, ISIN XS2277736182
Series 2020-07 EUR Class B Drawdown Collateral Repack Notes due 2026, ISIN XS2277737073
Series 2020-07 EUR Class C Drawdown Collateral Repack Notes due 2027, ISIN XS2277737156
Series 2020-07 EUR Class D Drawdown Collateral Repack Notes due 2027, ISIN XS2277737404
under the Limited Recourse Securities Programme of
LUMINIS Finance Plc
Pursuant to a trust instrument dated 22 January 2021 (the "Trust Instrument") between, inter alios, the Issuer, the Trustee and the Swap Counterparty, the Issuer issued the Notes, granted security for the Secured Liabilities in favour of the Trustee (as trustee for each of the Secured Parties) and, together with the other parties to the Trust Instrument, entered into the Transaction Documents for the Notes.
Terms used but not defined in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Trust Instrument (including the documents incorporated therein by reference) and in the terms and conditions of the Notes.
The Issuer is launching a consent solicitation through the clearing systems today (7 November 2023) to seek consent from holders of its outstanding Notes for a proposed Extraordinary Resolution to give effect to certain amendments to the Trust Instrument, the Swap Agreement, the Credit Support Annex and the Pricing Supplement of the Notes, as described more fully below.
The proposed amendments, which (if approved) would be implemented by amending and restating the Trust Instrument to have the following effects:
Holders of the Notes who wish to respond to the consent solicitation, once they have received the consent solicitation notice, should provide their response, if any, through their respective custodians.
End of Inside Information
Language:
|English
Company:
|Luminis Finance Public Limited Company
|32 Molesworth Street
|D02 Y512 Dublin
|Ireland
E-mail:
|mfdublin@maples.com
ISIN:
|XS2277735705, XS2277736182, XS2277737073, XS2277737156, XS2277737404
Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
