Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

MACAU, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) ("Studio City" or the "Company"), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023.



Total operating revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were US$137.6 million, compared with total operating revenues of negative US$2.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The change was primarily attributable to the relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions in Macau in January 2023 and the opening of Studio City Phase 2, which led to an increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.

Studio City Casino generated gross gaming revenues of US$256.3 million and US$20.6 million for the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Studio City Casino's rolling chip volume was US$713.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus US$42.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The rolling chip win rate was 1.78% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 4.18% in the third quarter of 2022. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%- 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$809.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with US$61.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 27.5% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 25.6% in the third quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2023 was US$673.9 million, compared with US$98.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 3.2% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 3.1% in the third quarter of 2022.

Revenue from casino contract was US$48.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with revenue from casino contract of negative US$18.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. Revenue from casino contract is net of gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino which are deducted by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, the gaming operator of the Studio City Casino (the "Gaming Operator").

Total gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino deducted from gross gaming revenues were US$207.7 million and US$38.8 million in the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Total non-gaming revenues at Studio City for the third quarter of 2023 were US$89.0 million, compared with US$15.4 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was US$3.2 million, compared with operating loss of US$72.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA(1) of US$56.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$39.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The change was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for the third quarter of 2023 was US$28.4 million, compared with net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited of US$85.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The net loss attributable to participation interest was US$2.7 million and US$8.0 million in the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were US$34.3 million, which mainly included interest expenses of US$36.4 million, partially offset by interest income of US$2.8 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$45.4 million were recorded in the third quarter of 2023, of which US$0.8 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use right.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended September 30, 2023 referred to in the earnings release of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited ("Melco") dated November 7, 2023 ("Melco's earnings release") is US$11.5 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release. The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in Melco's earnings release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between the Company and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in Melco's earnings release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of September 30, 2023 aggregated to US$293.1 million (December 31, 2022: US$509.7 million), including US$0.1 million of restricted cash (December 31, 2022: US$0.1 million). Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, at the end of the third quarter of 2023 was US$2.43 billion (December 31, 2022: US$2.43 billion).

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2023 were US$14.8 million.

Safe Harbor Statement

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

About Studio City International Holdings Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit www.studiocity-macau.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating revenues: Revenue from casino contract $ 48,614 $ (18,166 ) $ 98,546 $ (44,171 ) Rooms 32,819 3,527 72,091 13,566 Food and beverage 19,295 3,509 42,611 12,855 Entertainment 24,747 871 58,785 1,175 Services fee 8,307 5,033 22,569 16,215 Mall 2,945 1,246 7,583 5,800 Retail and other 859 1,187 2,102 1,871 Total operating revenues 137,586 (2,793 ) 304,287 7,311 Operating costs and expenses: Costs related to casino contract (7,297 ) (9,622 ) (21,265 ) (21,864 ) Rooms (8,015 ) (2,884 ) (17,920 ) (8,476 ) Food and beverage (16,319 ) (5,162 ) (37,089 ) (18,241 ) Entertainment (17,870 ) (536 ) (49,352 ) (1,704 ) Mall (1,282 ) (979 ) (2,770 ) (3,041 ) Retail and other (589 ) (273 ) (1,543 ) (904 ) General and administrative (29,943 ) (17,280 ) (79,904 ) (59,457 ) Pre-opening costs (7,623 ) (785 ) (17,620 ) (1,731 ) Amortization of land use right (826 ) (823 ) (2,474 ) (2,474 ) Depreciation and amortization (44,557 ) (31,029 ) (116,189 ) (92,854 ) Property charges and other (57 ) (369 ) (540 ) (3,790 ) Total operating costs and expenses (134,378 ) (69,742 ) (346,666 ) (214,536 ) Operating income (loss) 3,208 (72,535 ) (42,379 ) (207,225 ) Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 2,821 2,458 8,173 4,187 Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized (36,362 ) (23,181 ) (93,806 ) (70,430 ) Other financing costs (105 ) (104 ) (311 ) (311 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net (692 ) 162 2,521 6,402 Other expenses, net - - (61 ) - Gain on extinguishment of debt 80 - 80 - Total non-operating expenses, net (34,258 ) (20,665 ) (83,404 ) (60,152 ) Loss before income tax (31,050 ) (93,200 ) (125,783 ) (267,377 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 11 9 77 (485 ) Net loss (31,039 ) (93,191 ) (125,706 ) (267,862 ) Net loss attributable to participation interest 2,669 8,016 10,813 26,817 Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (28,370 ) $ (85,175 ) $ (114,893 ) $ (241,045 ) Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share: Basic $ (0.037 ) $ (0.111 ) $ (0.149 ) $ (0.349 ) Diluted $ (0.037 ) $ (0.111 ) $ (0.149 ) $ (0.351 ) Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.147 ) $ (0.442 ) $ (0.597 ) $ (1.396 ) Diluted $ (0.147 ) $ (0.442 ) $ (0.597 ) $ (1.404 ) Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation: Basic 770,352,700 770,352,700 770,352,700 690,440,759 Diluted 770,352,700 770,352,700 770,352,700 762,952,519

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2023

2022

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 292,951 $ 509,523 Accounts receivable, net 1,100 263 Receivables from affiliated companies 40,479 221 Inventories 5,735 5,121 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,780 38,721 Total current assets 380,045 553,849 Property and equipment, net 2,802,281 2,868,064 Intangible assets, net 346 1,373 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 22,214 48,325 Restricted cash 129 130 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,601 13,136 Land use right, net 105,875 108,645 Total assets $ 3,322,491 $ 3,593,522 LIABILITIES, SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND PARTICIPATION INTEREST Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,992 $ 501 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 107,227 165,688 Income tax payable 4 22 Payables to affiliated companies 22,712 81,178 Total current liabilities 131,935 247,389 Long-term debt, net 2,434,981 2,434,476 Other long-term liabilities 3,024 21,631 Deferred tax liabilities, net 318 382 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 11,985 13,499 Total liabilities 2,582,243 2,717,377 Shareholders' equity and participation interest: Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 1,927,488,240 shares authorized; 770,352,700 shares issued and outstanding 77 77 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 72,511,760 shares authorized; 72,511,760 shares issued and outstanding 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 2,477,359 2,477,359 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (20,985 ) (11,671 ) Accumulated losses (1,780,059 ) (1,665,166 ) Total shareholders' equity 676,399 800,606 Participation interest 63,849 75,539 Total shareholders' equity and participation interest 740,248 876,145 Total liabilities, shareholders' equity and participation interest $ 3,322,491 $ 3,593,522

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (28,370 ) $ (85,175 ) $ (114,893 ) $ (241,045 ) Pre-opening costs 7,623 785 17,620 1,731 Property charges and other 57 369 540 3,790 Gain on extinguishment of debt (80 ) - (80 ) - Participation interest impact on adjustments (653 ) (99 ) (1,555 ) (712 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (21,423 ) $ (84,120 ) $ (98,368 ) $ (236,236 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share: Basic $ (0.028 ) $ (0.109 ) $ (0.128 ) $ (0.342 ) Diluted $ (0.028 ) $ (0.109 ) $ (0.128 ) $ (0.344 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.111 ) $ (0.437 ) $ (0.511 ) $ (1.369 ) Diluted $ (0.111 ) $ (0.437 ) $ (0.511 ) $ (1.375 ) Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation: Basic 770,352,700 770,352,700 770,352,700 690,440,759 Diluted 770,352,700 770,352,700 770,352,700 762,952,519

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income (loss) $ 3,208 $ (72,535 ) $ (42,379 ) $ (207,225 ) Pre-opening costs 7,623 785 17,620 1,731 Depreciation and amortization 45,383 31,852 118,663 95,328 Property charges and other 57 369 540 3,790 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,271 $ (39,529 ) $ 94,444 $ (106,376 )

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (28,370 ) $ (85,175 ) $ (114,893 ) $ (241,045 ) Net loss attributable to participation interest (2,669 ) (8,016 ) (10,813 ) (26,817 ) Net loss (31,039 ) (93,191 ) (125,706 ) (267,862 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (11 ) (9 ) (77 ) 485 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 34,258 20,665 83,404 60,152 Depreciation and amortization 45,383 31,852 118,663 95,328 Property charges and other 57 369 540 3,790 Pre-opening costs 7,623 785 17,620 1,731 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,271 $ (39,529 ) $ 94,444 $ (106,376 )