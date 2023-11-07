Elys Game Technology, Corp.: Elys Game Technology Secures Multiyear Market Access Agreement with Caesars Entertainment Commencing in Colorado

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (OTC:ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced a market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment that unlocks immediate access to the lucrative Colorado sports betting market. This strategic agreement signals Elys' first entry into the North American mobile sports betting landscape.

With the introduction of the Company's "5D by Elys" mobile app under the recently unveiled SportBet.com brand, the Company presents a comprehensive sports betting platform enriched with advanced features and seamless cross-platform compatibility. This agreement potentially positions Elys for a strategic launch of its North American online sports betting aspirations.

"We are focused on converting recent investments in technology and infrastructure into revenue-generating business in the United States. Our meticulous market analysis, conducted before our entry into the U.S. B2C online segment, has allowed us to create an effective go-to-market strategy along with a cutting-edge product that we believe will be rapidly adopted by North American sports bettors," said Mike Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology Corp. "We look forward to bringing our unique mobile sports betting experience to U.S. customers through our market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment."

While the commencement of online operations is contingent upon pending regulatory approvals, the agreement with Caesars Entertainment allows Elys to launch its online sportsbook operations in Colorado. Elys intends to expand its market position by offering its new "5D by Elys" mobile app to sports bettors across multiple states through future market access partnerships. This initial agreement empowers Elys to deliver a personalized and captivating gaming experience, firmly establishing its leadership in the industry.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as online sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and online slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. The Company provides sports betting software, online casino software, services for commercial and tribal casinos, retail betting establishments, and franchise distribution networks.

Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative online casino software. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding Elys. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

