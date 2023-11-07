A Wood Mackenzie report forecasts that China will hold more than 80% of poly, wafer, cell and module manufacturing capacity for the next three years.The recent report "How will China's expansion affect global solar module supply chains?" finds that China's policy support for and investment in manufacturing across the solar supply chain will keep the country on top in terms of capacity through 2026. China has invested an estimated $130 billion into its solar industry this year, according to the Wood Mackenzie report. With more than 1 TW of wafer, cell and module forecast to come online in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...