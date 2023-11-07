Strategic Hires Include Kammie McHugh as Director of Quality Regulatory and Matt Smart as Director of Process Excellence

Boston BioProducts, a longstanding manufacturer of catalog and custom reagent solutions for the life sciences, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Kammie McHugh as Director of Quality Regulatory and Matt Smart as Director of Process Excellence. McHugh brings demonstrated success in building quality systems and organizations within life sciences and diagnostics, while Smart brings extensive technical expertise in optimizing manufacturing operations for life science tools and contract manufacturing companies.

"These new leadership additions will support our ongoing trajectory of growth as Boston BioProducts continues to invest across three vital segments: Research, Diagnostics, and Drug Development," said Neil Sharma, General Manager of Boston BioProducts. "We will lean on Kammie and Matt's expertise to help us bring forth new custom reagent offerings, implement high-throughput formulation-to-fill capabilities, and build upon our GMP manufacturing process and QC testing services."

Earlier this year, Boston BioProducts received ISO 13485:2016 certification for its quality management system, reinforcing the company's commitment to high-quality standards across the entire reagent manufacturing process.

Kammie McHugh brings 16 years of experience building quality and regulatory programs at Launchworks CDMO, Qiagen, Quidel, and BioHelix. She joins Boston BioProducts from MDC Associates, where she served as a quality and regulatory consultant across the biotechnology sector. Drawing from her technical background in molecular diagnostics and assay development, McHugh excels in building fit-for-purpose quality systems that address the unique needs of life science organizations.

Matt Smart joins Boston BioProducts with two decades of experience in the life sciences and diagnostics industries. He has served in leadership capacities and was instrumental in establishing operational excellence in manufacturing and quality control at organizations including Quanterix, Launchworks CDMO, Boston Analytical, Corning Life Sciences and Becton Dickinson.

About Boston BioProducts

For nearly 30 years, Boston BioProducts has manufactured and supplied fundamental reagents (buffers, solutions, media, and more) to researchers, diagnostic and technology platforms, and drug developers worldwide. With its custom reagent manufacturing services, Boston BioProducts becomes an extension of your lab with flexible parameters to design the ideal research and manufacturing tools. Its mission is to increase the reproducibility of product- and process-critical reagents that keep your science consistent and moving forward. For more information, please visit www.bostonbioproducts.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

