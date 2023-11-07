Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Prepares for Banner Year in 2024 and Company's Highest Growth Levels

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce that 2024 is shaping to be a record-breaking year for the company. The company continues its upward momentum as it enters a major growth stage while maintaining alignment with its business plan objectives listed below:

Expanding and increasing the capabilities of the bottling plant

Strengthening the marketing and awareness of its brands

Hiring additional personnel along with offering them additional training

Testing and development of new products

Increasing the volume of its production to meet the demands of larger retailers

Continual environmental scanning and industry research efforts

Maintaining and adding intellectual properties to its brands

New business acquisition or partnerships

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Each of our moves have been strategic and enacted to move us toward becoming a nationally recognized company with a nationally recognized brand in BE WATER. One of our main goals is to increase the retail presence of our products and with a growing list of retailers carrying our products to include Walmart, Walmart Marketplace, Camping World, Lowes, Vitamin Outlet, Bashas, Amazon, Piggly Wiggly and others, our market penetration and sales volume continues to rise. Simultaneously we are in the planning stages of expanding our bottling plant, in the process of hiring additional plant personnel to meet the increased demand and growing our distribution channels while scaling down costs and maximizing new opportunities."

Mr. Greene continues, "Innovative changes throughout the company are happening at a record pace and it is a tremendous time as we head into 2024 which will be our best year ever. Because of the quality of our water, the values message of our label, our company's story, and the flexibility of our configurations (6-pack and soon gallon-size availability), we are well positioned to capture additional shelf space within new stores across the country.

Mr. Greene concludes, "The Greene Team is focused on getting BE WATER to as many shelves as quickly as possible and is presently working with Walmart's team for shelf placement along with other retailers. We are working with many retailers to create a planogram to add new Be Water products as they plan product display layouts. We are being proactive in our approach with Walmart and other retailers as we prepare for the forthcoming expansion of BE WATER across America."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

