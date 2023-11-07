Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.11.2023
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2023 | 17:02
Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Recertifies SOC 1 and SOC 2 Compliance

Leading Loan Automation Provider is Verified to Adhere to Critical Industry Financial Reporting and Security Mandates

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that it has successfully completed the SOC 1 and SOC 2 financial reporting and compliance examinations, in compliance with industry-wide data privacy and information security standards. The scope of these examinations covers the company's Loan Origination (LOS), Loan Management (LMS), and customer direct lending portal solutions. The examinations were performed by Schellman & Company, an independent certified accounting firm.

The System & Organization Controls (SOC) examinations determine a financial services organization's ability to accurately, securely, and responsibly manage data privacy and security information of clients, protecting the interests of those organizations and customers that utilize these systems. A SOC 1 certification addresses an organization's internal controls over financial reporting, and the SOC 2 report addresses a service organization's controls relevant to its operations and security compliance.

Inovatec has developed a unique line of lending automation solutions that reduce human interaction while creating efficiencies and improving customer experiences. Its easily-configurable solutions can help lenders improve workflows, increase productivity, and support an expanding roster of third-party solutions and services that include fraud prevention, income and identity verification, decisioning models, and payment acceptance.

"Ensuring data security and privacy has always been of paramount importance at Inovatec, and we have been adamant about developing security processes and protocols that protect sensitive data," explained Vlad Kovacevic, co-founder and chief executive officer of Inovatec. "These SOC 1 and SOC 2 certifications illustrate our longstanding commitment to invest in the appropriate technologies and methodologies to ensure that customer data is always managed in accordance with industry best practices."

For information on how Inovatec's flexible lending automation, including its LOS, LMS, and customer portal, can deliver a competitive edge to automotive lenders while maintaining gold-standard compliance, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for lenders in the automotive, power sports equipment, and other industries across North America. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

# # #

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
610-737-2140
X: @Parallel_PR
smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/800519/inovatec-recertifies-soc-1-and-soc-2-compliance

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
