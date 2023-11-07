Guosheng says it will invest CNY 5.2 billion ($722 million) in a new 10 GW heterojunction (HJT) solar cell production facility. Guosheng Energy Technology said it has started construction of a 10 GW HJT solar module factory in Yantai City, Shandong province, with a CNY 5.2 billion investment. Longi said its Hi-MO5 panels were used in a 200 MW solar plant at the Yinggehai Salt Field in southern China, specially designed for high salt corrosion environments. Golden Glass said it has terminated its private placement plan to raise up to CNY 2 billion for capacity expansion, which aimed to add 4.8 ...

