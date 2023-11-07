BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES NOVEMBER'S EDITION OF MOBILE MAGAZINE, TECHNOLOGY MAGAZINE AND CYBER MAGAZINE

The November edition of Mobile Magazine , Technology Magazine and Cyber Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from T-Mobile, Axiata and Claroty.

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Mobile Magazine , Technology Magazine and Cyber Magazine . These publications are highly regarded within the Tech, Telco, 5G and Cyber sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Mobile Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Erin Raney of T-Mobile, about how the brand is leading the way with 5G through innovation.

"It's about bringing those capabilities forward as quickly as possible because we really want to accelerate this innovation in addition to enabling it."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Axiata, TELUS, Virgin Media, Three UK, Netscout, ABLE Human Motion and reveals the Top 10 Female Telco Leaders.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Tomasz Gerszberg of Axiata about powering digital transformation in Asia.

"Axiata Enterprise provides smart services with strong focus on digital transformation, based on 5G."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from TELUS, CGI, Fujitsu, and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 Quantum Computing Companies.

Cyber Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Noga Sharabani of Claroty about how procurement is at the forefront of the company's business success.

"I am passionate about driving innovation in procurement and staying up to date on industry trends and best practices."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from OEC, Okada Manila, and explores the Top 10 Chief Information Security Officers.

You can visit Mobile Magazine, Technology Magazine and Cyber Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing technology industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-novembers-edition-of-mobile-magazine-technology-magazine-and-cyber-magazine-301980364.html