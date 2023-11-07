Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2023 | 18:02
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allred & Associates, Inc: DragonPlate Unveils a New Series of Large Modular Connectors for Carbon Fiber Tubes

DragonPlate's Large Modular Connectors allow rapid development of more robust carbon fiber tube structures, unlocking new design possibilities.

ELKRIDGE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / DragonPlate, an innovator of carbon fiber composites, announced a new series of modular connectors suitable for larger roll-wrapped and braided carbon fiber tubes with inner diameters of 1.25", 1.5", and 1.75". These connectors are designed to facilitate the rapid construction of carbon fiber structures across a broader range of tube sizes.

DragonPlate Large Modular Connectors

DragonPlate Large Modular Connectors
Modular Connectors for 1.25", 1.5", and 1.75" ID Carbon Fiber Tubes.



The patented aluminum connectors ensure a lightweight and robust joint and offer the flexibility to construct large, reconfigurable structures in two-dimensional and three-dimensional forms. DragonPlate has engineered these connectors to facilitate the swift and reliable creation of carbon fiber tube joints without requiring specialized tools or skills.

The unique design of DragonPlate's modular connectors eliminates the need for invasive assembly methods like drilling, which can weaken the structural integrity of carbon fiber tubes. Instead, users can achieve a superior bond by preparing the tube's interior surface, applying the recommended Scotch-Weld 2216 epoxy, and inserting the connector.

DragonPlate's broad selection of connector types opens the door to hundreds of potential joint configurations, offering endless possibilities for constructing durable and lightweight structures. Whether for custom automotive frameworks, innovative aerospace components, or intricate artistic installations, the only limitation is the creator's imagination.

"DragonPlate has always been at the forefront of carbon fiber innovation. Our enhanced selection of modular connectors makes it possible to rapidly assemble larger and more robust carbon fiber structures than ever before," said JB Alred, CEO of Allred & Associates, the parent company of DragonPlate.

Contact Information
Jim Allred
Chief Operating Officer
service@allredcorp.com
315-252-2559

SOURCE: DragonPlate by Allred & Associates

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799056/dragonplate-unveils-a-new-series-of-large-modular-connectors-for-carbon-fiber-tubes

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.