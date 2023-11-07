AppMap's GitHub Integration Brings Runtime Code Review to Every Developer

Runtime Code Review reveals code behavior, enhancing developer productivity and improving AI-generated code quality.

BOSTON, MA and SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / AppMap today announces its innovative Runtime Code Review solution that will transform software quality and the developer experience. AppMap's mission is to deliver actionable insights to developers where they work, and AppMap continues to deliver on the promise with its latest release for the GitHub Marketplace .

Unexpected runtime defects account for a staggering 40% of performance problems and 50% of security defects . AppMap directly addresses this issue with its industry-first automated Runtime Code Review to find and fix runtime flaws prior to release. Unlike static code analysis and LLM-based code review, Runtime Code Review surfaces insights that are only visible while code executes with new data about code behavior and novel code quality analyses. AppMap's new release detects and fixes critical runtime performance, security, and stability issues earlier than ever, ensuring trouble-free code release to production.

Without AppMap, developers typically spend a whopping 40% of their time each week in break-fix development cycles . With Runtime Code Review from AppMap, cycles of runtime investigation and code repair drop from weeks down to minutes saving organizations development time and money. AppMap's first CI release, their new GitHub Action, brings instant insights to developers where they evaluate code quality: in the pull request.

AppMap's users liken it to a robot software "architect" that evaluates and explains every permutation of a code change on the code's runtime behavior. Each defect that AppMap finds gets a root cause diagnosis of problems, such as failing test cases, breaking API changes, newly introduced performance problems, and new runtime security flaws. Beyond finding problems, each automated review includes a set of interactive visual maps explaining the behavior causing the issue. This analysis of new code behavior is particularly valuable in evaluating problems with AI-generated code. AppMap runtime code review and maps save development teams hours of time reproducing problems and making repairs and lightens the load on humans evaluating code changes for critical defects before release.

"AppMap's Runtime Code Review is a natural extension of the AppMap experience geared for software development organizations," says Elizabeth Lawler, founder and CEO of AppMap. "Runtime code review detects code quality issues that organizations care about most: breaking changes, slow performance, and hidden application security defects. Runtime code review provides the insight every development team needs to evaluate the impact of code and release with confidence. Human coders or AI coders: runtime analysis works well for both."

AppMap has raised $10 million from an assembled team of investors with deep expertise in developer-led growth, DevSecOps, and the observability market. Key investors include Work-Bench Ventures, Forgepoint Capital, Venture Guides, Unusual Ventures, and Dell Technology Capital, with support from Uncorrelated Ventures, Secure Octane, Argon Ventures, and select angels. Funding will be used to accelerate the development of AppMap's industry-leading platform, grow the team, and expand the company's go-to market.

The company has more than tripled its integrated development environment (IDE) installations since launching its code editor extensions at TechCrunch in 2022. AppMap's language-specific libraries have been distributed to codebases in 160 countries worldwide, amassing over 1 million downloads. Today's CI release in the GitHub Marketplace is the company's first team-focused product built on the company's enthusiasm for developer-focused products in the VS Code and JetBrains marketplaces.

"Improving software behavior earlier in the Software Development Life Cycle is more critical than ever for enterprises as DevOps gains are slowing," said Jon Lehr, General Partner of Work-Bench Ventures and AppMap Board member. "AppMap's Runtime Code Review provides insights precisely when and where new code is introducing quality issues the business cares about, without the overhead and expense of instrumentation. With AppMap, enterprises can build faster and more securely, gaining significant competitive advantage."

AppMap will officially unveil Runtime Code Review at the GitHub Universe 2023 Conference, November 8-9 in San Francisco. Conference attendees will be able to meet with the AppMap team to explore platform features, see live demonstrations, ask questions, and experience Runtime Code Review's ability to transform their development processes.

