Air Products has announced plans for Europe's largest blue hydrogen production plant, while RAG Austria says it has commissioned "the world's first 100% hydrogen storage facility in a porous underground reservoir."RAG Austria (RAG) has selected Innio Jenbacher's hydrogen engine technology to power its hydrogen cogeneration (combined heat and power) plant in Gampern, Austria. RAG said that as part of the commissioning of the world's first 100% hydrogen storage facility in a porous underground reservoir, up to 4.2 GWh of electricity produced in the summer can be kept ready for winter in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...