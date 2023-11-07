Hi Solutions Continues National Expansion with Premier Chicago Acquisition

Acquires Media Tech

Expands its Autonomous HomeTM Presence to the Greater Chicago Region

NEWTOWN, PA and WOODSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Hi Solutions announced today that it has acquired Media Tech Living based in St. Charles, Illinois. Media Tech is a key strategic addition that expands the company's capabilities and reach into one of the largest markets in the United States.

"Media Tech is highly respected for design, quality and service, and they are a natural fit with our company," commented John Parker, President and CEO of Hi. "We look forward to partnering with Media Tech's three founding members, Daniel A. Daker, Paul H. Faber and Thomas A. Young, to both support their growth and execute our expansion plan further into Chicagoland. This team is highly skilled and experienced, and we delighted to welcome them to the Hi Solutions family."

Messrs. Daker, Faber and Young commented, "We have been very focused on serving our customers and building a great reputation. While we have accomplished so much, with the added support, reach and capabilities from Hi Solutions, we feel that we are at just the beginning of this journey. We look forward to joining this outstanding Hi team to bring the Autonomous Home offering into Chicago."

Michael Moe, Executive Chairman of Hi, stated: "Hi Solutions continues its significant momentum in the booming Autonomous Home market. The megatrend of the home becoming the operating platform for life with the advent of artificial intelligence continues unabated. We are very excited about the acquisition of Media Tech as it brings us into Chicago and more talent into our company."

The Media Tech acquisition is the latest announced transaction executed to advance Hi's "rollup" program, a cornerstone of its strategy to become a national provider of technology solutions for home users and business customers. The Company has previously announced the acquisitions of Fort Lauderdale, FL-based Media Design Associates (MDA), Southern California-based Unify Smart Home, and Huntington Valley, PA-based Booyah Technologies in its home region of Greater Philadelphia. The Company expects announcements of additional acquisitions during this fourth quarter of 2023.

About Hi

Hi Solutions was founded to usher in the Autonomous Home revolution powered by artificial intelligence (ai) by giving people a new way to power and improve their lives, and to do so in a way that is attainable and sustainable for a broad cross-section of homeowners. Today, more than ever before, the home is our hub for living, working, playing, and everything in between. In a chaotic world, it should be a haven - a realm of comfort and control. Technology and ingenuity make it possible, and Hi makes it easy. We do it by listening to our customers to understand the experience they want and bringing it to life in a solution that is custom-designed for their home and personalized to their preferences via voice, motion, touch and timing. Welcome to the Autonomous Home. Learn more at www.hi.solutions.

###

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, the anticipated future product development. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: John Parker | 215-280-6614

SOURCE: Hi Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800267/hi-solutions-continues-national-expansion-with-premier-chicago-acquisition