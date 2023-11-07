Binkley 2024 Campaign: Ryan Binkley Ramps Up Presidential Campaign as Five Opponents Drop Out

Candidate Sets Sights on the Iowa Caucuses in January

LEON, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley is stepping up efforts to meet with more voters, conduct more media interviews and spend more money on advertising through the rest of this year.

Ryan Binkley in Sixth Place

Binkley surpasses six candidates

Binkley's push is in contrast to five high-profile candidates who have dropped out of the race.

"We've been staying the course," Binkley said. "I'm a grassroots candidate. I'm not a billionaire, and I'm not a lifelong politician. The field is coalescing a little bit, and we're going to stay in."

In a recent Iowa poll, Binkley surpassed Will Hurd, Perry Johnson, Larry Elder and Mike Pence, who all suspended their campaigns along with Francis Suarez. The survey showed Binkley's poll numbers had doubled, putting him in a tie with Chris Christie and passing Doug Burgum and Asa Hutchinson as he landed in sixth place.

"We are aiming to come out of Iowa in the top four," Binkley said about the Iowa caucuses scheduled for January 15. "Hopefully, we'll have a bigger breakout moment before, as we continue to collect more donations, hit more counties in Iowa and New Hampshire, and get on primary ballots across the country."

Binkley has spoken to voters in more than 80 counties in Iowa, and he plans to visit all 99 by the middle of this month.

Binkley's name has been approved to appear on the ballot in the early states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina), and the campaign is in the process of gathering signatures and submitting filing fees to get on the primary ballot in all 50 states.

Binkley's campaign has received contributions from more than 70,000 unique donors, a requirement for the third Republican presidential debate.

His steadfast determination to keep pushing forward is embodied by his campaign slogan of "Believe" emblazoned on hats worn by his growing contingent of supporters.

"I didn't know much about him but was happily surprised to hear someone speak of values I care about," said Lisa Yunek after seeing Binkley give a keynote address in Clear Lake, Iowa. "He is a businessman who cares and knows about the economy and gets that we can't keep spending money we don't have and then cross our fingers and hope the next generation can pay our bills. How refreshing to hear a reasonable person give some key solutions to major problems!"

Binkley is a successful CEO and pastor who launched his presidential bid in April and has spent months sharing his plans to reform the economy, healthcare and border security.

"With all the division in the country, it's time for the United States to turn back to God. We need a spiritual revival and an economic revival. The time for that is now, and it's resonating with people," Binkley said. "We're believing in the best days ahead for our country and the world."

