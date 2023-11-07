Make your next journey extraordinary with SetSet

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - SetSet the Psychedelic Integration Card Game, created by North American cannabis industry pioneers is premiering at Wonderland Conference by Microdose on November 9-11 in Booth #401.

SetSet is a deck of introspective, evocative "playing cards" inspired by the essential Set & Setting of any psychedelic journey. The game is the concept of Toronto-based product designer Joel Yatscoff of Burning Tree & JP Spanbauer of Font Size Lies inspired by the content featured on April Pride's hit podcast The High Guide. Together the teams focus on building a unique market and develop a unique experience through play. Beginning in March 2023, SetSet has been played in small, invitation-only gatherings organized by April in Seattle.

The 40-card deck has been designed to augment solo-traveler trips, 1:1 journeys with a guide, or with a larger group of friends or friendlies. The deck also features 4 instruction cards that outline gameplay variations for subsequent journeys. SetSet has been designed as a safe and playful way for a mixed group of friends or friendlies to trip together - without bonding over more mundane topics typically circulating at dinner parties. Each of the 40 cards features vibrant artwork and colors that come alive (read: "trippy") as your journey deepens with prompts for actions, reflection, introspection, and play.

"SetSet's beauty is that simple but deeply considered card prompts and gameplay, can create breakthroughs for patients & practitioners in psychedelic-assisted therapy sessions, as well as for those consuming psychedelics recreationally 'in the wild'." - Joel Yatscoff, Co-Founder - SetSet

SetSet can also be used for "Set & Setting" work ahead of your trip planning, in-trip exploration, and integration work (post-trip). By providing structure in the form of a card game, SetSet can also reduce anxiety and, therefore, the potential "bad trip" experiences.

"In a recent MDMA couples session, fear and protection were manifesting in physical symptoms such as shaking hands out, heavy sighing, and not making eye contact. The vibe was heavy so I pulled out SetSet, which proved the perfect ice breaker." - Anonymous Integrative Coach, Seattle, WA

About April Pride

April Pride is a Seattle-based serial creative entrepreneur developing brands and products for 20 years. In 2015, April turned her visionary focus to cannabis with the launch of Van der Pop, a cannabis lifestyle brand recognized for its design-forward stash accessories and education-first content relevant to women into - or curious about - weed. Both of these defining characteristics of the Van der Pop brand were seen as pioneering in the rapidly emerging, newly regulated cannabis industry, and within three years, the brand was acquired by Canopy Growth, the world's largest cannabis company.

April is OF LIKE MINDS Founder as well as creator and host of The High Guide podcast. She's been featured in numerous media outlets, including Vice, Forbes, and The Guardian. She's included on High Times' inaugural Female 50 List.

About Burning Tree Design

Burning Tree Design, a pioneering design studio, was established with a dedicated mission: to elevate the design of product, packaging, and branding needs of the rapidly evolving legal plant medicine markets. Focusing on cannabis, psychedelics, and nootropics, Burning Tree was founded in 2018, under the leadership of Joel Yatscoff. Our team collaborates closely with retailers, brands, and licensed producers (LPs) to propel their business aspirations by crafting products and packaging that resonate with their target audiences.

About JP Spanbauer

JP Spanbauer is an North American based Creative Technologist obsessed with exploring wild possibilities while having something to prove. With over 20 years of experience in Film, Industrial Design, Advertising, Pharma, and Digital Products, JP's award winning work blends artistic user based experiences that deeply express cultural moments.

About Wonderland by Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Wonderland is the place to discover the fascinating worlds of psychedelic medicine, mental health, and longevity. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for disruptive innovation related to the medicine and therapies of the future with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Emphasizing the critical intersection of these fields, Wonderland dedicates itself to delivering real-life events featuring high-quality programming at its stunning Miami location and venue.

About Microdose Psychedelics Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

