Alpha Praetorian Capital Leads US $20.8 Million Seed Round Investment in INFLUENCE, a Tech Startup Revolutionising Venture Capital

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / INFLUENCE, a platform re-envisioning venture investing, announces closing a US $20.8 million seed round led by Alpha Praetorian Capital (APC), a multi-stage institutional venture capital fund. INFLUENCE enables a new form of venture capital by using AI-based tech to transform traditional and social media into an investable medium called INFLUENCE®. Notable investors in INFLUENCE include The London Fund, ACME Innovation, Reeve Collins (co-founder of Tether), Al Kahn (Pokémon), and other prominent tech founders and investors.

APC's significant investment highlights the rising sentiment that venture capital investing needs to evolve, endorsing INFLUENCE's novel approach to creating scalable media-for-equity funds.

"APC is excited to lead this investment round in INFLUENCE. We believe our investment will help accelerate their expansion, bridging the worlds of media marketing and equity investment through a coordinated vector. We see this as a fundamental shift in venture investing where operational services can directly and efficiently impact a company's growth. INFLUENCE is set to redefine the landscape," said Quentin Reyes, Managing Director at Alpha Praetorian Capital.

INFLUENCE's tech powers The London Fund's initial US $250 million creator domain by transforming the audience of +200 power influencers (those with over 1 million social media followers) into advertising inventory. Their inventory of +100 billion potential impressions is invested into visionary founders and high-growth B2B2C and B2C companies, enabling influencers to become owners. They become investor-creators.

The London Fund has invested tens of millions of dollars across various companies including Hulah, Elo Health, Beatchain, Price.com, Honeydrop, and Dollar Donation Club. The London Fund expects to use INFLUENCE tech to create global domains targeting US $500 million by the end of 2024.

By layering in a persona-based targeting system, INFLUENCE's AI coordinates investor-creator-led conversations to best sequence their branded posts, likes, and comments to create the most resonate and viral marketing. This forms a new type of media channel, ECHO CHAMBER. This approach allows investor-creators to engage their audience with conversational authenticity, moving away from disingenuous promotional content while preserving brand integrity.

Heather Hopkins, Founder and CEO of the viral dating app Hulah (hulah.co), said, "Since closing our INFLUENCE®-for-equity deal with The London Fund in March, we have gone from 0 to 160,000 users using the ECHO CHAMBER. They truly get in the trenches with their founders. As entrepreneurs themselves, they are more than marketing, they are like my extended team - ideating on products, navigating corporate complexities, and even debugging tech. They are partners, not investors."

INFLUENCE will help funds scale operations through its tech by simplifying portfolio management, LP communication, and regulatory compliance.

Ashesh Shah, Founder and CEO of INFLUENCE, shared, "The partnership with APC will fuel the next phase of our growth as we look to expand beyond social media. With startups raising trillions of dollars to pay for services like marketing and cloud computing, INFLUENCE creates an opportunity to remove the middle man by investing services directly into companies."

About Alpha Praetorian Capital

Alpha Praetorian Capital is a leading Luxembourg-based institutional investor, with a focus on early and late-stage venture capital investments. The firm partners with visionary entrepreneurs and management teams to create long-term value and drive sustainable growth in various sectors. Portfolio companies include INFLUENCE, Genies, OP3N, and Absolute Labs. For more information, visit apvc.capital .

About INFLUENCE

INFLUENCE is a New York-based technology firm developing a platform to transform the venture capital industry. Having experienced rapid growth since its 2020 inception, its first products revolutionize how creators and brands collaborate by intertwining influencer marketing with venture capital through its AI-driven ECHO CHAMBER media channel. Access for creators and funds remains invite-only at thelondonfund.com , while founders should reach out to investments at thelondonfund.com.

