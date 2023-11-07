Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates Native American Heritage Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Comcast Corporation / Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to celebrate the history, present, and future of Native American communities all year round. This Native American Heritage Month, we are highlighting groundbreaking leaders and cultural trailblazers in Native American communities and their contributions to culture, technology, and entertainment.

Xfinity Programming

Xfinity is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with content from talent in front of and behind the camera. The special collection includes selections from community organizations and valued Comcast partners including picks from our guest editors Crystal Echo Hawk, member of Comcast's external Corporate DE&I Advisory Council and Founder of IllumiNative, a Native woman-led racial and social justice organization dedicated to increasing the visibility of - and challenging the narrative about - Native peoples; and Vanessa Roanhorse and Jamie Gloshay of Native Women Lead, an organization that aims to center and uplift Indigenous women business founders and inspire innovation by investing in Native Women businesses.

This month, Xfinity will also showcase six short films from the LA SKINS FEST, a Native American film festival sponsored by Comcast. Search for the following titles throughout the month:

Our Quiyo

Restoring

Seeds

Speak Again

Dogwood

Woke

During "Free this Week" (November 13-19), Xfinity customers can enjoy free access to All Nations Network, a dedicated network for Indigenous stories.

The Xfinity collection also has a Kids & Family section with recommendations from Common Sense Media alongside popular TV shows, award-winning movies, documentaries and more. Highlights include The Culture is: Indigenous Women (Peacock/MSNBC), Molly of Denali (PBS), Reservation Dogs (Hulu), Gespe'gewa'gi: The Last Land (All Nations Network), Michif Country (All Nations Network), and Spirit Rangers (Netflix).

Xfinity customers can access this collection on all platforms including X1, Flex, Xfinity Stream, and the new Xumo boxes (content may vary by platform) within the Native American destination of Xfinity On Demand or by saying "Native American Heritage Month" into the Voice Remote.

Comcast Newsmakers

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Comcast Newsmakers platform is spotlighting leaders who are working to uplift Native communities. Featured guests include Fawn Sharp of the National Congress of American Indians, Matthew Campbell of the Native American Rights Fund, Julia Wakeford of the National Indian Education Association, and Mike Roberts of the First Nations Development Institute. Conversations focus on issues including the impact of climate change on Indigenous communities, efforts to preserve Native languages, and Native American voting rights. Watch on Xfinity platforms using the "Comcast Newsmakers" voice command, at ComcastNewsmakers.com, and on social media.

Digital Equity & Social Impact

Through Project UP, Comcast supports various organizations focused on advancing digital equity across the country. This includes a partnership with National Urban Indian Family Coalition to provide rural communities with Internet access and digital skills training; the Center for Native American Youth to support their annual White House Tribal Youth Summit and digital arts fellowship program for Indigenous women; American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) to advance a culturally-relevant technology-based curriculum among Indigenous students; and Reboot Representation to support pathways to computing degrees and entry-level tech roles for Native American, Black, and Latina women.?

In addition, we invest in Indigenous youth entrepreneurs through a partnership with First Nations Development Institute and Indigenous female entrepreneurs through Native Women Lead.?

Our Employees

Comcast employees are celebrating Native American Heritage Month across the country with local and national employee-led events exploring the rich histories and cultures of Native tribes from cuisine and entertainment to professional development opportunities, allyship, and more.

As part of our DE&I Speaker Series this month, teammates will gather virtually to hear from Crystal Echo Hawk, founder and CEO of IllumiNative, to discuss how she is using her platform to challenge narratives about Native peoples.

