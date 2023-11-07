New Facility Reflection of Aggressive Growth Strategy as EV Adoption Rates Reach New Record Highs

Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Dunamis Charge, Inc., an emerging manufacturer of intelligent electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the art 33,000 square foot production facility and corporate headquarters in Detroit, Michigan on November 1, 2023. Dunamis Charge's new facility currently has the capacity to produce 50,000 EV chargers annually, operating efficiently with a single shift. By incorporating three additional production lines and implementing an additional shift, the facility's production capacity is expected to increase to an annual output of 400,000 units. The facility's rapid expansion will positively impact the local economy particularly as the Company continues its long-term practice of hiring from a local and diverse workforce.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9972/186571_212e3ae98489c8b2_002full.jpg





The inauguration event was attended by prominent dignitaries, industry leaders, and local officials who came together to witness the dawn of a new era in EV charging technology. Justine Johnson, Michigan's Chief Mobility Officer, Tim Slusser, City of Detroit's Chief of Mobility Innovation as well as two founding members of BEVI (Black in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) Kameale C. Terry's, CEO of ChargerHelp!, and Carla Walker-Miller, CEO of Walker-Miller Energy Services, were on hand to tour the new facility and receive firsthand insights into the manufacturing process.

Photo by AJ VIP Photography"Our new factory in Detroit represents a bold step forward in our mission to provide accessible and sustainable EV charging solutions to everyone," said Natalie King, Founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge, Inc. "We are proud to contribute to the continued growth of the EV industry and to be part of Detroit's resurgence as a hub for innovation and manufacturing."

Located in the heart of Detroit, this state-of-the-art facility signifies Dunamis Charge's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the growth of the electric vehicle industry. The facility's cutting-edge manufacturing processes utilize the latest technology to produce high-quality EV charging stations, supporting the Made in America Buy America initiative championed by President Biden. The facility will also serve as a catalyst for Dunamis Charge's expansion, enabling them to meet the growing demand for their EV charging solutions.

To be added to the Company's email list for future updates, please click here.

Note to editors: High-resolution images and further information about Dunamis Charge are available upon request. To arrange interviews or request fact sheets, images, or other assets, please contact Sr. PR Strategist Trea Davenport at Trea Day LLC, at 310-728-5000 or trea@treaday.com. For the latest updates about Dunamis Charge, kindly visit www.dunamischarge.com, and for real-time updates, follow @dunamischarge on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

About Dunamis Charge, Inc.

Dunamis Charge, Inc. is a woman-owned, MBE-certified OE manufacturer of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE). The company specializes in providing intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly Electric Vehicle Chargers and Energy Management Services that exceed the needs of individual, commercial, and utility customers to manage and optimize charging at home, workplace, or public space. Dunamis Charge is the first African-American woman-owned EV charger manufacturer in the world.

# # #

Media Contact

Trea Davenport

Sr. PR Strategist

Dunamis Charge

310-728-5000

trea@treaday.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186571