Soloviev Group: VIPs and Celebrities to Gather at Cucina 8½ in Celebration of Art, Philanthropy, and Sustainable Development

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Cucina 8½, nestled in the iconic Solow Building at 9 West 57th Street, Midtown Manhattan, is set to host a star-studded event featuring DuJour cover stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley. This exclusive gathering will showcase the premiere of signature cocktails from Brother's Bond Bourbon, an array of fine wines, and an expertly curated menu of rustic Italian cuisine.

Conceptual rendering of Field of Light at Freedom Plaza. Credit The Soloviev Foundation.

The illustrious evening will also serve as a platform to enlighten attendees about the Field of Light at Freedom Plaza, the next groundbreaking public art installation from Bruce Munro. This initiative, funded by the Soloviev Foundation, is scheduled to enchant the public starting Friday, December 15th. Spanning over six acres in Manhattan, this installation will illuminate the city with 17,000 shimmering fiber-optic lights.

In the spotlight as well is Freedom Plaza, a frontrunner for one of the prestigious Downstate gaming licenses. The proposed development promises a fusion of luxury and accessibility, featuring 4.77 acres of green space, a top-tier hotel, eclectic shopping and dining, a museum honoring democracy, two residential towers with affordable housing, and a potential gaming facility in collaboration with Mohegan.

The Soloviev Group, under the visionary leadership of Stefan Soloviev and Michael Hershman, reaffirms its dedication to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. With over eight decades of collective experience, the team continues to forge new paths in hospitality, development, agriculture, energy, and philanthropy, all while keeping the community at the heart of innovation.

"We are thrilled to offer a space where art, culture, and development intersect, paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future," says Stefan Soloviev, Chairman of the Soloviev Group.

Jason Binn, Founder and CEO of DuJour Media, expresses his enthusiasm: "This gathering is a testament to New York's dynamic energy and its ability to inspire through innovative spaces like Cucina 8½. We're excited to celebrate the convergence of art, sustainability, and community engagement."

The event at Cucina 8½ marks a celebration of the intersection between culture, art, and responsible urban development, reflecting New York City's relentless spirit of innovation.

ABOUT SOLOVIEV GROUP

Unwavering in its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, the Soloviev Group brings four generations of successful development across community-focused verticals, including hospitality, residential and commercial development, agriculture, energy, logistics and philanthropy. The firm's most recent project, Freedom Plaza will encompass more than six-acres on Manhattan's East Side from 38th to 41st Street east of First Avenue and is committed to helping New York City thrive. The mixed-use development will feature 4.77 acres of publicly accessible green space; a world-class hotel; an array of shopping and dining options; a museum dedicated to democracy; two residential towers with integrated affordable housing; and a proposed New York Gaming Facility license in partnership with global leader, Mohegan. For more information, visit? solovievgroup.com .

ABOUT FIELD OF LIGHT

Encompassing more than six-acres on Manhattan's East Side from 38th to 41st Street on First Avenue, Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will feature 17,000 lowlight, fiber-optic stemmed spheres, which will illuminate with a slow and subtle change of hue. The installation will meld art, technology, and nature to create an ethereal muted landscape in the open waterfront area set against the backdrop of Manhattan. Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will welcome guests free of charge and present meaningful opportunities for community engagement and educational programming. Visit fieldoflightnyc.com and follow @fieldoflightnyc on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for information and updates.

