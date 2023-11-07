Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs' Vubiquity Selected by Lionsgate to Streamline Content Accessibility of 18,000-Plus Film and TV Catalog through Cutting-Edge Automation

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Vubiquity, an Amdocs company, has been chosen by Lionsgate as a key collaborator to move its content library, consisting of over 18,000 film and TV titles, to a cloud-based platform.

This collaboration marks a transformative step forward in streamlining content accessibility across various content platforms. This cloud-based content library will empower Lionsgate's content sales team with enhanced searchability, enabling targeted content distribution across global regions.

Vubiquity, in collaboration with Bitpress, crafted a cutting-edge, AI-based automated system that seamlessly integrates with Lionsgate's current vendors and newly established cloud library to facilitate the efficient ingestion of source files. This dynamic system analyzes existing content, carefully aligns video and audio components for each title, and synchronizes multiple audio and subtitle tracks. This automation goes a step further by adeptly executing necessary content edits to ensure top-tier quality.

Akin Ceylan, COO of Home Entertainment and Global Content Distribution Operations, Lionsgate, said: "Vubiquity is playing a vital role in aiding our migration of distribution assets into the cloud, which will effectively transform our operations in the way we manage and monetize our company's vast library of content by providing the speed and flexibility required to meet the demands of an industry that continues to evolve."

Russ Moffat, Co-founder of Bitpress, said: "We are very excited to be working with Lionsgate and Vubiquity on this initiative, providing advanced tools for post-production to ensure top-tier quality of Lionsgate's content. This will allow Lionsgate to rapidly meet the needs of their content commercialization by automating traditionally laborious processes."

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs, said: "We are pleased to work with Lionsgate to centralize and organize their incredibly diverse catalog of content, making it easier for them to include their movie and TV catalog in entertainment offerings around the world. As we've recently seen, libraries of existing content can become power players of streaming, and this agreement will help Lionsgate content more effectively reach viewers than ever before."

