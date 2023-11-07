Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Joins Integrated Private Wireless on AWS as System Integrator, Enabling Service Providers to Unlock New Innovations in Mobile Private Networks

Collaboration will bring together Amdocs' Mobile Private Network Solutions, AWS's reliable and secure infrastructure and services powered by Intel® Xeon® processors, with leading service providers to accelerate enterprise network innovation

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a new collaboration with Integrated Private Wireless on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This new agreement positions Amdocs as a key player in the Integrated Private Wireless on AWS program, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in private network innovation.

AWS customers can now seamlessly access end-to-end Amdocs Mobile Private Network (MPN) services via the AWS Marketplace. This integration empowers the entire AWS sales force with the expertise of Amdocs MPN, facilitating a comprehensive offering when proposing integrated private wireless solutions. The Amdocs MPN solution provides end-to-end accountability across all building blocks of a mobile private network. This includes the RAN, core, security and applications, combined with services for deployment and operations.

The Integrated Private Wireless on AWS program is designed to provide enterprises with managed and validated private wireless offerings from leading communications service providers (CSPs). The offerings integrate CSPs' private 5G and 4G LTE wireless networks with AWS services across AWS Regions, AWS Local Zones, AWS Outposts, and AWS Snow Family.

"Enterprise customers are increasingly leveraging mobile private networks to better serve a wide array of deployments, from manufacturing to healthcare," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "By bringing together Amdocs MPN capabilities with Integrated Private Wireless solutions on AWS, service providers are now able to simplify and accelerate adoption and deployment of the full breadth of enterprise use cases."

One of the first customer applications stemming from Amdocs and AWS' collaboration, developed in the Amdocs 5G Experience Lab, is with Smartlite, a company that provides next-generation experiences that run on 5G networks. The solution, tobe deployed with Smartlite at the Chichen Itza Temple in Mexico, is a cutting-edge AR / VR solution for the tourism industry immerses users in captivating content, vividly bringing the rich history of the site to life. The infrastructure, built on AWS Outpost servers, is powered by Intel® Xeon® processors.

The Amdocs' 5G Experience Lab is a sandbox and platform where industry-leading service providers, enterprises, software vendors, Amdocs and its 5G edge applications stretch the limits of connected experiences, unlocking new opportunities across industries.

Amdocs will demonstrate Smartlite and other MPN innovations at AWS re:Invent 2023, Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2023, Las Vegas, NV.

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

Learn more about Intel and Private Networks

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the recent attacks in Israel and evolving conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on May 22, 2023, and for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 on August 14, 2023.

Media Contacts

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mzema@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: amdocs@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800302/amdocs-joins-integrated-private-wireless-on-aws-as-system-integrator-enabling-service-providers-to-unlock-new-innovations-in-mobile-private-networks