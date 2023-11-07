CNH Industrial: CASE Construction Equipment Delivers Sustainable Roadshow Experience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial, completed its 2023 European Roadshow with a two-day, sustainability-certified event, in Derbyshire, UK in September.

The company welcomed UK and Northern European dealers, the construction media and more than 200 customers to the final leg of this year's Roadshow, following events in Germany, Italy and France throughout the Summer. CNH, in line with its sustainable development engagement policy, committed to successfully organizing a sustainable event, as a pilot project for its ISO 20121 certification. ISO 20121 is an international standard for organisations that want to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability in the planning and implementation of events.

The standard is based on three principles of sustainable development: ethical-social, economic and environmental. It supports the achievement of SDGs-UN (Sustainable Development Goals-United Nations) objectives and is in line with CNH's sustainable management policy, strategy and objectives. With the purpose of 'Breaking New Ground' it is an innovative approach to the management of company events.

All environmental, social, and economic aspects of the event were analysed and acted upon to minimise their impact. This included land conservancy, waste management, containment of emissions, sustainable procurement, and improvement of the social and economic impact on the communities involved. "ISO 20121 provides for performance monitoring, always with reference to the principles and policies adopted by the organisation," said Daniela Ropolo, Head of Sustainable Development Initiatives at CNH. "It allows us to correctly identify and manage the lessons learned from the event, in order to use them in the planning for subsequent activities."

This focus on the environment was extended to the equipment on display, where customers tried out the two all-electric mini excavators and a prototype electric compact wheel loader. Developed for small job sites in a wide variety of applications, the mini excavator is a compact machine that offers a combination of maneuverability and power. It will be launched to customers across Europe by the end of the year.

The organization of this event represents CNH's strong commitment to sustainability and to uphold the UN's Sustainable Development Goals - for the future of farmers and builders everywhere.

