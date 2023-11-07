The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for third quarter 2023. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results.

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Wednesday, November 8 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free) +1 877-883-0383 International Dial-in number +1-412-902-6506 Participant Elite Entry Number 0099306

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call: https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Investors:

Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260

paul.massoud@mosaicco.com Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800911/mosaic-announces-third-quarter-2023-results