Dienstag, 07.11.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
07.11.23
21:49 Uhr
29,900 Euro
-0,400
-1,32 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2023 | 22:38
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for third quarter 2023. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results.

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Wednesday, November 8 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)+1 877-883-0383
International Dial-in number+1-412-902-6506
Participant Elite Entry Number0099306

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Investors:
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260
paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/800911/mosaic-announces-third-quarter-2023-results

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
