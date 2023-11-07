HelloPrenup Highlights Latest Case Studies: Modern Couples Embrace Prenuptial Agreements

Millennial Love Hack: How Young Couples Are Revolutionizing Prenups for Better Relationships

"We are thrilled to offer these case studies, which showcase the diverse experiences of our valued customers. We believe that sharing real-life stories helps dispel myths surrounding prenuptial agreements and highlights the many ways they can benefit couples," said Julia Rodgers, CEO at HelloPrenup.

Key Highlights from the Recent HelloPrenup Case Studies, Surveys, and Platform Data:

1. Age: In this round of case studies, all the interviewed couples were between the ages of 28 and 31, showcasing the platform's appeal to a younger demographic while providing a fresh perspective on prenuptial agreements. From the HelloPrenup survey and data, the predominant age group getting a prenup was between 30 to 45 years old (77.14%).

2. Location: HelloPrenup's accumulated data revealed that New York stood out as the most prominent state for prenuptial agreements, with 19.05% of participants opting for this service, followed closely by California and Florida. In the new case studies, participants were residing in New York, New Jersey, and California.

3. Initiation: Over half (50.25%) of HelloPrenup survey respondents and platform users took the initiative to discuss prenuptial agreements with their partners, underlining the significance of individual financial autonomy and planning. From the case studies, getting a prenup was either a mutual decision or encouraged by family. One participant, 31-year-old Kylie from New York, said, "I think it was me, but it was definitely mutual. I think I might've been the first one to utter the words out loud, but it was very much like, yep, we're both there, same page."

4. Prenup Goals: In the HelloPrenup data, 47.27% of respondents expressed that the primary goal of their prenup was to distinguish between marital and separate property. Meanwhile, the case studies revealed diverse goals, including safeguarding family assets, establishing joint bank accounts, ensuring estate planning arrangements were secured, and making sure marital assets were 50/50.

5. Feeling Connected: An impressive 83.81% of individuals in the HelloPrenup data reported feeling more connected to their partners after completing their prenuptial agreements. In alignment with that notion, one case study participant, Alex, a 30-year-old engineer from California, described the experience as "pleasant." While another case study participant, Kylie, a 31-year-old marketing professional from New York, expressed a sense of security for both parties after the prenup was completed.

6. Time to Finish Prenup: Data from HelloPrenup's platform and survey indicated that 67% of respondents were able to complete their prenuptial agreements in just 2-3 days. One of the case study participants from the recent round of interviews highlighted how the process was quick and efficient, explaining that, "My fiancé and I sat down and completed everything together, side by side."

To access the full case studies, please click here.

