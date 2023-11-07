The Provenance Chain Network and SIMBA Chain on Stage at North American Blockchain Summit to Talk About Everything but Crypto

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / The Provenance Chain Network Inc. (PCN) is excited to partner with SIMBA Chain to share how using Blockchain technologies helps with National Security.

The PCN and SIMBA will be part of the panel discussion "The Chain of Command: National Security in the Digital Age"; represented by Jeff Gaus, CEO of PCN, Ian Taylor, CEO of SIMBA; joining them is Adam Schafer, Head of Supply Chain Strategy for the CHIPS Program Office. This panel, taking place at the North American Blockchain Summit on November 16, in Fort Worth, Texas, will explore the role of industrial policy, public-private partnerships, and National Security.

Typical Blockchain conferences focus on FinTech, Bitcoin Mining, or other typical Crypto topics. Over half of the agenda this year is covering non-crypto topics. This is evidence that Blockchain is much more than digital currency.

"We are honored to share the stage with Adam Shafer from Commerce and Ian Taylor from SIMBA Chain to explore how this emerging technology is impacting our lives, our companies, and this Nation's national security," says Jeff Gaus, CEO The Provenance Chain Network. "With what Secretary Gina Raimondo is doing with the CHIPS and Science act, we've begun an industrial renaissance unlike anything this country has ever done. It's exhilarating having a front row seat with our public and private partners in this mobilization."

Ian Taylor, CEO of SIMBA, describes his company as "SIMBA is to Data, as what Docker is to Containers. "

Learn more about the North American Blockchain Summit here: www.northamericanblockchainsummit.com

About the Provenance Chain Network Inc.

PCN's supply chain transparency solution is a dual use technology that combines three core components:

Digital Supply Chain - digitizing all critical components of a supply chain, primarily the People, Places, and Products within an organization - creating their digital assets. The platform is flexible to integrate with existing data management systems to consolidate and connect supply chain data wherever it lives.

Transactional Framework - utilizing a standard framework by which network participants share key data via commercial transactions. This framework provides selective disclosure to shared information, limited to the parties engaged in the transaction. These permissions are easily manageable by the data property owner. Through this recursive structure, network participants can request, receive, and validate key information about people, places, and things from any tier of their supply chain using existing business transactions while also protecting data security.

Permissioned Blockchain - immutably capture information and activity by and between known parties. Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ensures that all data is stored securely, with access strictly limited to appropriate users. DLT facilitates the sharing of data between partners while enabling the protection and preservation of IP and maintaining an immutable auditable trail of activity for all network participants. Data security and auditability are critical to facilitate network enrollment and participation.

For more information, visit www.theprovenancechain.com

About SIMBA

Born from a visionary DARPA grant at the University of Notre Dame in 2017, SIMBA Chain has rapidly matured into a trusted platform connecting government entities with the secure, reliable, and verifiable data interactions essential in today's digital landscape. Our journey, beginning with simplifying blockchain application development, has evolved into creating The SIMBA Platform.

The SIMBA Platform is a comprehensive suite that marries the power of decentralized identifiers (DIDs) and verifiable credentials (VCs) with the security assurance of blockchain transactions. This synergistic blend facilitates secure and low-cost data exchange and ensures data integrity and trust, simplifying secure data interactions for governments and enterprises. By turning data into trusted, portable, private, and verifiable assets, The SIMBA Platform is redefining data identity and integrity in a decentralized control framework.

Our innovative platform transcends the traditional, bridging infrastructure, data, and organizations through a single data platform while allowing for third-party data verification. This addresses the unique challenges of secure and reliable data exchange and opens new avenues for customer engagement and trust.

With SIMBA, we are not just meeting the difficult demands of secure data interaction but are leading the transition towards a trust-based, data-driven world. Our commitment is unwavering - to provide a robust infrastructure that facilitates secure and verified data exchange across all industry sectors, ensuring every data interaction is trustworthy and secure.

For more information, visit www.simbachain.com

