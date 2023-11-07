Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs: Cheba Hut 'Toasted' Subs is Opening a Second Location in San Antonio, TX

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar is eagerly anticipating its opening and can't wait to light the joint up, and be the undisputed neighborhood hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies.

Deeply rooted within the Cheba-verse, owners Steve Bales and Bria Lattimore are no strangers to prospering when opening in a new market. The duo is not only stoked to light up a second joint together after greatly succeeding with their first location in Alamo Ranch, but they are eager to show new homies what the "Toasted" sub and bar concept is all about.

When discussing the new location selection, Lattimore stated, "Based on all of the feedback we received, the space is an excellent choice for our second store. Conveniently located in the city, we have easy access from the highway, plus several neighborhoods around us that have expressed how stoked they are to get some dank sammies in their hood."

Not only will the new San Antonio location be cheffing up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and house-made gooey, krispy treats that can cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the 21 and up homies of the Hut, we'll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from the bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth while simultaneously knocking your socks off.

As tried and true Texans, the two owners believe it is vital for their shop to acknowledge the community around them while offering an inclusive space for locals to kick back and enjoy a well-crafted meal within Cheba Hut's amazing atmosphere. Two big aspects in executing these aspirations for the new joint would be implementing art that represents their city and constructing a hangout for anyone and everyone to feel comfortable.

Bales stated, "Some of the really cool things we are excited about for this shop are definitely the mural and the patio. It's a beautiful piece. We worked really hard with a local muralist whom we felt best represented the vision we were going for in our city. Our patio is also huge! It offers lots of options for get-togethers or games. We plan on making this really dope since patio space is essential in San Antonio during our mild winters."

The shop located at 2907 N Loop 1604 E, STE 205, San Antonio, TX 78232 opens its doors on Monday, Nov. 20. The brand is stoked to bring over 30 signature "toasted" subs, an array of delicious munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the San Antonio-Redland Plaza area.

Mark your calendars and come celebrate the new shop and its crew. For more information pertaining to opening day and upcoming events, check out @chebahut_redlandplaza.

