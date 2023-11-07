www.insujet.com - a diabetic e-commerce store

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously, is pleased to announce the official launch on Shopify of its diabetic's lifestyle subscription business at www.insujet.com offering diabetics the ability to purchase our revolutionary needle-free InsuJet device and consumables online, direct to consumer with a subscription-based model.

www.insujet.com is a consumer-centric platform custom-built for NuGen's diabetic subscription-based lifestyle business that fully integrates e-commerce functionality powered by Shopify for a secure and efficient shopping experience. Using advanced analytics and tracking capabilities to monitor user behaviour and optimize conversion rates using Triple Whale and Heat Maps, the website is designed to be highly scalable, ready to accommodate InsuJet's growth and expansion into multiple markets.

With multi-language support, www.insujet.com ensures accessibility and appeals to diverse demographics in regions where InsuJet is poised to expand. The website caters to global traffic and adheres to each geographical location's laws, languages, and cultural nuances where the product is registered as a medical device and can be legally sold.

The Company has invested in search engine optimization and content marketing to build out the website's capabilities in handling increased traffic, thereby improving organic growth. During beta testing, the website successfully handled a 30% month-to-month increase in organic traffic caused by a viral video on TikTok that garnered over 730,000 views within 24 hours. The website's capabilities have been stress-tested to ensure it is prepared to handle the scale of global traffic, setting up a sturdy platform for future paid traffic campaigns.

www.insujet.com serves as a central hub for InsuJet's revolutionary needle-free diabetes management solution. By supporting both B2C and B2B channels, the website is expected to open avenues for widespread adoption and significant market penetration. The necessity of the product, combined with the convenience of the subscription model, will position InsuJet for exponential growth and scalability. With the diabetic lifestyle sector continually expanding, InsuJet stands at the threshold of capturing and increasing its market share. NuGen expects to position itself as the go-to Diabetic lifestyle subscription business, with the new website acting as a vehicle to turn visitors into customers.

"The website is meticulously designed to facilitate easy sign-ups, manage subscriptions, and ensure uninterrupted delivery of InsuJet products," commented Richard Buzbuzian, NuGen's President "The website supports the monitoring of critical metrics like customer engagement, site traffic, conversion rate, cost per action, monthly recurring revenue, and subscription growth which are vital for a subscription-based business model and is a key asset in driving the recurring subscription revenue growth, a value driver for us in 2024 and beyond."

How InsuJet.com Generates Revenue:

The seamless integration of subscriptions and individual purchases provides a steady and predictable revenue stream.

Strategic placement of call-to-action buttons and promotional content, optimized for conversion.

Built with foresight to escalate sales and grow the business across multiple languages and geographical locations.

Poised to introduce paid traffic campaigns to accelerate recurring subscription revenue growth, alongside optimizing user journeys for a more custom experience catering to customers' needs.

Offered as both a single unit and a subscription offering, various pricing and examples can be found at www.insujet.com.

Subscription Model Expanded:

Improvement of Business Channels - The Product as a Necessity and Scaling Potential

InsuJet's needle-free diabetes management solution is not just a product; it's a vital tool for improving quality of life. The adoption of the subscription model is a strategic move, ensuring that users have continuous access to this essential product.

This recurring revenue model, supported by a robust digital platform, lays the groundwork for InsuJet to scale to new heights, as the Company aims to establish a substantial market presence and increase its valuation.

The website educates customers on a novel solution for administering insulin, portraying trust and ease of use, a crucial step towards scaling the business. Significant preparations like customization for different geographical locations and languages, and robust tracking frameworks, reflect the proactive steps taken towards scaling in 2024.

To this end, the new website enhances the direct-to-consumer channel by providing a seamless shopping experience, extensive product information, and personalized recommendations.

Please visit www.insujet.com to see more.

"Building the InsuJet platform has been very rewarding as it is a game changer in the making," commented Allan Porter, Porter Media's CEO. "We dedicated 5 months of concerted effort to a website that's innovative and user-first, ready to transform the old into the new for InsuJet's diabetic lifestyle management online service. We're confident that this is just the starting line, and InsuJet is set to change the delivery of diabetic care to a needle-free world."

"It's been rewarding seeing the InsuJet website come together. The site has been designed and developed for scale and we are excited for the future growth of this amazing product. My team and I at Dsrupt Media are grateful to be helping InsuJet grow to new heights alongside Porter Media," commented Wes St Amand, CEO of Dsrupt Media Inc.

About Porter Media

Porter Media is a growth marketing agency that takes a holistic approach to growing direct-to-consumer brands from 7 to 9 figures. They blend the art of psychology with the science of data-driven strategies, creating effective paid social advertising campaigns. Porter Media stays ahead of the curve by incorporating the latest trends and technologies, ensuring its clients remain at the forefront of their industries.

About Dsrupt Media Inc.

Dsrupt Media Inc. is a holistic direct-to-consumer growth marketing company. Last year, Dsrupt Productions produced and executed from start to finish over 20 Commercials for some of the top e-commerce companies in the world. Dsrupt Brands is DSRUPT's portfolio of direct-to-consumer brands in the health and beauty space. In the last year and a half, DSRUPT has helped to drive over $85,000,000 in revenue for its partners and over 450 million views across their campaigns.

About NuGen

NuGen is a specialty medical devices company that is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics. InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

