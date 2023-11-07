Nonwoven Filter Media Market to Reach $13.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global nonwoven filter media market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase in demand for water filtration and growth in HVAC systems as these utilize nonwoven filter media to capture airborne particulates, allergens, and pollutants, ensuring that the air circulated within residential, commercial, and industrial spaces is clean and safe.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nonwoven Filter Media Market by Form (Air Filtration and Liquid Filtration), Manufacturing Technology (Spun Bonding, Needle punch, Meltblown, Wetlaid, Airlaid, and Others), and Application (Industrial, Water Filtration, Food and Beverage, Wastewater Treatment, Transportation, Pharmaceutical and Medical, Petrochemical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global nonwoven filter media market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $13.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global Nonwoven filter media market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase in demand for water filtration and growth in HVAC systems as HVAC systems utilize nonwoven filter media to capture airborne particulates, allergens, and pollutants, ensuring that the air circulated within residential, commercial, and industrial spaces is clean and safe. However, the volatility in oil prices hinders the market growth to some extent. Moreover, rise in consumer awareness regarding water and air pollution offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the nonwoven filter media market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $7.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $13.7 billion CAGR 6.5 % No. of Pages in Report 450 Segments Covered Form, Manufacturing Technology, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for water filtration

Growth in HVAC systems Opportunity Rise in consumer awareness regarding water and air pollution Restraint Volatility in oil prices

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Nonwoven Filter Media Market

The Russia-Ukraine war has significant implications for the nonwoven media filter market. Both countries are key suppliers of raw materials for filter production, and any disruptions in the supply chain may lead to shortages and increased costs. Geopolitical tensions can result in price fluctuations for essential materials, affecting filter manufacturing costs and potentially raising prices. Trade restrictions can disrupt existing supply contracts, while global business uncertainty is expected to hinder the market growth.

However, increased demand in healthcare and defense sectors during crises can offer short-term opportunities. Economic downturns and currency devaluation in conflict-affected regions may impact filter demand. Companies may respond by relocating production, investing in R&D, or seeking alternative materials to mitigate geopolitical risks.

The liquid filtration segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period

By form, the air filtration plastic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global nonwoven filter media market revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that air filtration using nonwoven media filters involves the use of porous materials, typically composed of synthetic fibers, to capture and remove particles, dust, pollutants, and contaminants from the air. These filters function through mechanical and electrostatic processes, with the nonwoven structure offering a high surface area for effective filtration. Nonwoven media filters find extensive applications in various industries, such as HVAC systems, automotive air filters, face masks, and industrial processes, ensuring cleaner air, improved indoor air quality, and protection against airborne pathogens and allergens.

However, the liquid filtration segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that liquid filtration in nonwoven media filters involves the separation of solid particles or impurities from a liquid by passing it through a porous nonwoven material. These filters are designed to capture and retain contaminants, ensuring cleaner and purified liquids. They find extensive applications across various industries, including wastewater treatment, industrial processes, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage production. Nonwoven media filters are chosen for their efficiency, versatility, and cost-effectiveness, making them an integral component in maintaining water quality, improving product quality, and enhancing environmental sustainability.

The spun bonding segment is expected to lead the market by 2032.

By manufacturing technology, the spun bonding segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global nonwoven filter media market revenue and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to spun bonding technology being a nonwoven fabric manufacturing process where thermoplastic polymers are extruded and then spun into continuous filaments, which are subsequently bonded together through heat and pressure. In nonwoven filter media, spun bonding offers several advantages. It creates a uniform and dense web of fibers with high tensile strength and durability, making it ideal for applications requiring filtration and separation.

However, the meltblown segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to meltblown technology being a manufacturing process that produces nonwoven filter media with fine, randomly arranged microfibers. It involves melting polymer resins and then blowing them through high-velocity air streams, creating a web of intricate, interconnected fibers. This results in a highly efficient filter media that is widely used in various filtration applications, including air and water filtration, medical masks, and industrial respirators.

The transportation segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

By application, the pharmaceutical and medical segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global nonwoven filter media market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to nonwoven filter media materials being used in sterile filtration, ensuring the removal of particulate contaminants and microorganisms from drugs and intravenous solutions. Nonwoven filters are also employed in air and gas filtration, maintaining clean environments for manufacturing and packaging processes. In the medical sector, they are vital in the production of surgical masks, gowns, and wound dressings due to their breathability and barrier properties.

However, the transportation segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that nonwoven filter media plays a pivotal role in the transportation industry, serving a variety of critical functions. These materials are commonly used in air and fuel filtration systems, effectively trapping particulate matter and pollutants to ensure the smooth operation of engines and reduce emissions. Nonwoven filters also find applications in cabin air filters, enhancing air quality for passengers by removing allergens and pollutants.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global nonwoven filter media market revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The nonwoven filter media market in the Asia-Pacific region has experienced substantial growth in recent years. This surge can be attributed to the escalating demand for efficient filtration solutions across various industries such as automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing. Nonwoven filter media, characterized by its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and high filtration efficiency, has gained prominence as a superior choice for addressing air and liquid filtration needs. Factors such as increase in environmental awareness, stringent regulations, and a rapid population rise have further propelled market expansion. With advancements in technology and growth in applications, the Asia-Pacific nonwoven filter media market is projected to witness growth and innovation in the future.

Leading Market Players: -

3M

SANDLER AG

BERRY GLOBAL INC.

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

PARK INDUSTRIES.

GLATFELTER CORPORATION

AHLSTROM

ALKEGEN

JOHNS MANVILLE

FITESA S.A. AND AFFILIATES

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global nonwoven filter media market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

