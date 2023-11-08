Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: ICMFF) (FSE: YQG) (the "Company" or "Iconic") announces that, subject to applicable shareholder and TSX Venture Exchange approvals, the board of directors of the Company has approved the amendment of an aggregate of 8,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Amended Options") previously granted to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company under the Company's 2014 stock option plan (the "Option Amendments"). The Amended Options were originally granted on September 7, 2022 at an exercise price of $0.11 per share, and are exercisable until September 7, 2025. Pursuant to the Option Amendments, the exercise price of the Amended Options has been amended to $0.05 per share, and there is no change to the expiry date.

Additionally, Iconic is pleased to announce the completion of updated NI 43-101 technical reports on both the Smith Creek and Grass Valley projects. The Smith Creek report has been updated to include a new MT survey that has discovered a new area of potential thick brine that led the Company to expand its claim block. Grass Valley has included a new mud rotary drill hole within its report. Both reports contain updated budgets for recommended additional geophysics, including seismic surveys, to better define drill targets. Both reports are pending NI 43-101 approval and may undergo some revisions.

About Iconic Minerals Ltd.

Iconic is a mineral exploration and development company with several quality lithium and gold exploration projects located throughout Nevada, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Barnett"

Richard Barnett, CFO

Contact: Keturah Nathe, VP Corporate Development (604) 336-8614

For further information on Iconic, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com. The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

