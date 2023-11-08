Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.11.2023
Character Options: Dog-E, the one-in-a-million robot dog, makes the DreamToys 2023 list

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog-E has today been announced as part of the hotly-anticipated DreamToys 2023 line-up - a list of top Christmas toys voted for by an expert panel of retailers.

MINTiD Dog-E from Character Options

But what sets Dog-E apart from other toys on the list? This Christmas, thousands of excited kids will open the same interactive pet, yet each of them will reveal a toy that's totally unique.

The robot dog is one-in-a-million. With multiple eye shapes, fun personalities, cute ears, and colourful LED lights for kids to combine, every Dog-E will be special to its owner.

As soon as kids uncrate this interactive pup, the "minting" process begins. The all-white Dog-E comes to life and reveals its unique combination of colourful lights, sounds and personality traits, so no two are the same. Dog-E moves and sounds like a real dog with a cute forward run, wagging tail and over 200 sounds and reactions. With a million different configurations possible, Dog-E is unique to you.

Not only has Dog-E had the stamp of approval from retailers but this multi-featured robot dog has also been heralded by TIME as one of the best inventions of the year.

Dog-E puts a modern twist on the robot dog with features designed for today's tech-savvy kids, and with its innovative persistence-of-vision tail it even communicates via emojis, so kids can care for their dog, play games and more.

Sydney Wiseman, VP Brand Development & Creative Strategy, WowWee, said: "Dog-E takes the world of robotic pets to a whole new level. The novelty of having a robot dog that's unique to you, added to its life-like movements, multiple touch sensors, and a tail that displays messages to communicate, makes this a toy like no other. Kids can make their Dog-E even more their own when they use the app to give Dog-E a name, teach it tricks and more."

Dog-E was debuted in January at the global tech showcase, CES, where tech commentators all praised Dog-E's innovation.

Lance Ulanoff at Tech Radar captured the instant appeal of Dog-E, writing: "No two real dogs are alike. They differ in temperament, personality, and looks. It's why we love them." While Mike Lowe of T3 was totally enamoured by Dog-E, highlighting the toy's "charm" and arguing if Dog-E isn't "the Christmas toy for 2023 then, well, you all have hearts of stone."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269358/MINTiD_Dog_E_Character_Options.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dog-e-the-one-in-a-million-robot-dog-makes-the-dreamtoys-2023-list-301980318.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
