Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Osisko Metals Inc. (TSXV: OM), Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on copper and zinc mineral assets., will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Osisko Metals Inc. management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 11:15 CET on November 24th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-2/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarks, "Following two virtual, and four in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 12 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am excited to offer this boutique event once again, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

About Osisko Metals Inc.

The global push towards decarbonization to combat climate change has led to an unprecedented shift in energy transition metals such as copper and zinc. Coupled with uncertain supply in politically sensitive regions, Osisko Metals is at the forefront of a new generation of mining companies looking to restart project in historical mining camps through its lead-zinc Pine Point Project and the Gaspé Copper Project. We intend to make Osisko Metals the leading base metal developer in North America.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's largest mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. The conference brings together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform where company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

