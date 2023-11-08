VerraDyne LLC Awarded Major Legacy Modernization Project With a State Educational Organization

VerraDyne LLC has been awarded a major legacy migration project with an educational institution in the United States. The contract is to convert their legacy COBOL code to C#.

The project will migrate more than one million lines of COBOL source code to C# on .NET and the screens to a modern interface using Winforms. VerraDyne's Lexicon toolset will automate the migration process, which includes all code, scripts, and data. The modernized systems will be implemented in more than 150 school districts, enabling them to take advantage of the changing technology market by allowing access to a larger resource pool, a wider range of applications, and increased developer productivity. VerraDyne LLC is based in California and has a reputation for delivering projects on time and at a fixed rate.

