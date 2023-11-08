HORIZEN LAB

SpookySwap Goes Multichain with Horizen EON to Bolster DeFi Innovation



The first DEX multichain deployment from SpookySwap is set to boost DeFi landscape and liquidity on the Horizen EON ecosystem NEWS RELEASE BY HORIZEN LABS NEW YORK, NEW YORK | November 07, 2023 04:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Horizen announces a new integration between its EVM-compatible smart contract sidechain, Horizen's EON, and SpookySwap , a leading decentralized exchange and yield farm on the Fantom Opera network. This integration is SpookySwap's first DEX multichain deployment and is set to boost the DeFi landscape, enhancing liquidity and fostering innovation on the Horizen EON ecosystem. SpookySwap, renowned for its user-centric approach and innovative features, brings a wealth of experience and a vibrant community to the Horizen EON ecosystem. This integration will facilitate seamless asset swaps, yield farming, and liquidity provision, creating a robust environment for DeFi users and developers alike. "This is SpookySwap's first multichain deployment, and we couldn't be happier about launching on EON; the Horizen team has been incredibly supportive and has brought an intense level of passion and enthusiasm that we love to see from a partner. We have so much we want to work on and can't wait to launch those products on EON," said Owen Palmer, Head of Business Development at SpookySwap Rob Viglione, Co-founder of Horizen and CEO of Horizen Labs, also expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Integrating with SpookySwap marks a significant milestone for the Horizen EON ecosystem. Their expertise in decentralized finance and their commitment to user empowerment align perfectly with our vision. Together, we are set to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to the DeFi space." The Horizens EON ecosystem, recently launched on mainnet with support from a wide range of protocols and dapps, stands to benefit immensely from SpookySwap's innovative solutions and strong community engagement. This integration is a testament to both platforms' commitment to advancing decentralized finance and setting new standards in the industry. ZEN Trading is Open Deposits & withdrawals are available for ZEN pairs and can be accessed here . USDC is tradable against ZEN and wZEN, with additional pairs being enabled once sufficient liquidity develops. Stay tuned for more updates as we work together to shape the future of DeFi and deliver exceptional value to our users and the broader web3 community. Resources Horizen EON+SpookySwap Integration

SpookySwap Documentation About Horizen EON Horizen EON is a fully EVM-compatible smart contracting platform, and the first of many smart contract sidechains on the Horizen ecosystem. It allows developers to efficiently build and deploy decentralized applications (dapps) on Horizen, while fully benefiting from the Ethereum ecosystem. EON is built with scale and user experiences in mind, on Horizen's powerful horizontally scaling protocol, Zendoo. For more information, visit https://eon.horizen.io About SpookySwap SpookySwap is a decentralized exchange and yield farm on the Fantom Opera network, offering users a range of innovative features and a user-friendly experience. With a strong focus on community and user empowerment, SpookySwap has quickly risen to prominence in the DeFi space, providing reliable and efficient solutions for asset swaps, liquidity provision, and yield farming. For more information about SpookySwap, please visit SpookySwap's Official Website . Contact Details Leora Schreiber pr@marketacross.com



