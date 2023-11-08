Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) announces today the enlargement of its Executive Committee and several associated promotions. Antin Co-Founder Mark Crosbie steps down from certain executive functions to dedicate more time to family and private interests. Mélanie Biessy, Stéphane Ifker, Angelika Schöchlin and Kevin Genieser are promoted to Managing Partner. Under the leadership of Alain Rauscher, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, the newly promoted Managing Partners jointly comprise the Executive Committee now consisting of five members. Simon Söder is promoted to Senior Partner and Head of the London office. The leadership changes are effective immediately.

The announced leadership evolution strengthens Antin's senior management and is testimony to the depth of talent and established history of internal promotions. The newly appointed Managing Partners are long-standing partners of the firm and significant shareholders, ensuring continuity and strong alignment of interest. Antin continues to be fully dedicated to the realisation of its strategic journey focused on performance and growth, whilst maintaining its values and unique culture.

Mark Crosbie will continue to focus on Antin's investment activity as Co-Chairman of the Investment Committee, contributing his sound judgment and substantial investment experience. He resigns from his role as Deputy CEO and remains Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and a substantial long-term committed shareholder.

Alain Rauscher and Mark Crosbie, co-founders of Antin state: "We are proud of the business we have built, investing in the growth of infrastructure companies and delivering best-in-class investment returns. Mélanie, Stéphane, Angelika, Kevin and Simon have made significant contributions to the growth and success of Antin since inception for most of them. They have demonstrated exceptional leadership and embodiment of our culture. Their promotion and the expansion of the Executive Committee are a natural and gradual evolution in the firm's development.

Commenting on the appointment, the newly appointed Managing Partners said: "Having spent significant parts of our careers at Antin, we have been fortunate to contribute to its success under the leadership and mentorship of Alain and Mark. We are fully committed to our unique culture built on partnership, entrepreneurship, accountability and discipline. As Managing Partners we look forward to guiding our incredibly talented team of over 200 professionals and serving our fund investors by delivering strong investment returns. We could not be more excited about the prospect of taking Antin to new heights.

Mélanie Biessy has been with Antin since inception of the firm. She is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Investment Committee and Member of the Board of Directors. Mélanie leads Antin's global operating platform and oversees the firm's legal, tax, finance, fund administration, compliance, IT and human capital functions. Prior to joining Antin, she held various legal and tax roles at the Galaxy Fund, France Telecom and Egis.

Stéphane Ifker has been with Antin since inception of the firm. He is a Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Investment Committee. He is Global Sponsor for all investment strategies and a board member of several Antin portfolio companies. Prior to joining Antin, Stéphane spent most of his career at Rothschild.

Dr. Angelika Schöchlin joined Antin in 2010. She is a Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Investment Committee. She is Global Sponsor for all investment strategies and a Board member of several Antin portfolio companies. Prior to joining Antin, she worked at Terra Firma and at Goldman Sachs.

Kevin Genieser joined Antin in 2017. He is a Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Investment Committee. Kevin is Head of the New York office and has been involved in all of Antin's investments in the region. He is a Board member of several Antin portfolio companies. Prior to joining Antin, Kevin spent most of his career at Morgan Stanley.

Simon Söder joined Antin in 2014. He is Senior Partner, Head of the London office and Board member of several Antin portfolio companies. Prior to joining Antin, he worked at Macquarie, Westpac and Lacima Group.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 200 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

