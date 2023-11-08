Developed by scientists in India, the global maximum power point (GMPP) technique is based on the voltage and current of strings in a PV array. The research group tested it in computer simulation, as well as through an experimental setup.Scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and the Shiv Nadar University in India have developed a new algorithm for the calculation of the global maximum power point (GMPP) of a partially shaded PV array. "This algorithm is designed to be adaptable to any scenario derived by setting certain parameters in the generalized series-parallel PV array ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...