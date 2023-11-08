Lysando, a leading innovator in the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Holger Zimmermann to its Advisory Board. Dr. Zimmermann's distinguished career in the pharmaceutical sector and healthcare industry brings a wealth of experience, positioning him as a key asset in Lysando's mission to eliminate the fear of harmful bacteria worldwide.

Currently serving as the Chief Research and Development Officer at AiCuris AG, Dr. Zimmermann has been instrumental in bringing innovative healthcare products to market. His extensive background in human pharmaceutical pre-clinical and clinical research underscores the transformative potential he brings to Lysando.

Count Markus Matuschka de Greiffenclau, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lysando, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Holger Zimmermann to our Advisory Board. His profound experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, coupled with a successful track record in product development, makes him a valuable addition to our team. Dr. Zimmermann's unique insights will play a pivotal role in guiding us toward our ultimate goal of bringing life-enhancing solutions to market."

As a distinguished member of the Advisory Board, Dr. Zimmermann will contribute invaluable knowledge and strategic guidance, particularly in navigating the challenges of the pharmaceutical industry. Expressing his excitement to join Lysando, Dr. Holger Zimmermann states, "Lysando's Artilysin technology represents a powerful tool to combat antibiotic-resistant germs. Considering the accelerating spread of Antimicrobial Resistance, I am excited to be able to support Lysando's mission to develop innovative products against disease-causing bacteria."

Lysando has been a driving force in innovation against antibiotic-resistant bacteria, pioneering the revolutionary Artilysin technology, that safeguards individuals from dangerous infections. The company's dedication to curbing the dissemination of Antimicrobial Resistance aligns seamlessly with Dr. Zimmermann's expertise and vision.

With numerous ongoing projects and a commitment to turning innovative ideas into high-performing products, Lysando continues to make significant strides in its mission to bring hope and health to people in need.

About Lysando AG

Lysando AG is the market leader for antimicrobial proteins, so-called Artilysin molecules. They can effectively eliminate problem-causing bacteria without associated high risk of resistance formation and microbial disbalances. Artilysin constitutes an innovative, proprietary, and environmentally friendly technology with a wide range of applications.

